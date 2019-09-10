Shakespeare in the Parking Lot presents Romeo and Juliet

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot presents Romeo and Juliet, directed by Lukas Raphael, Saturday, Sept. 21, at 4 p.m., at Ballard Park. The play is part of the 2019 Michael Chekhov Festival in Ridgefield. This is the 11th year of the festival and the fourth year New York’s The Drilling Company has joined with The Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival to bring free Shakespeare to Ballard Park.

The Drilling Company’s Shakespeare production is now in its 15th year. Its concept — presenting Shakespeare plays with a “poor theater” aesthetic in a working parking lot — is now widely imitated around the US and around the world, with productions as far away as New Zealand. The Drilling Company, led by Artistic Director Hamilton Clancy, has produced the attraction since 2005.

The cast is an ensemble of Drilling Company artists who have been honed through the years in many Drilling Company and Shakespeare in the Parking Lot productions.

Director Lukas Raphael grew up in Leipzig, Germany and found Shakespeare while in school in the Isle of Man. He trained at the University in Exeter, LAMDA, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the Academia Dell’Arte and later the Atlantic Theater Company Conservatory. He was the artistic director of a theater Company in England (2006-2010) before moving to New York in 2012. His directing credits include The Tempest (The Drilling Company in Bryant Park), The Anger in Ernest and Ernestine, The Triumph of Death, Tryst (independent feature film), Romeo and Juliet de Buenos Aires, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Titus Andronicus and As You Like It! Beside Shakespeare in the Parking Lot and The Drilling Company, he has acted with several UK companies and several regional theaters in the US.

For more information about The Drilling Company, visit drillingcompany.org. All admission is free. Audience members often arrive early to secure a spot and are welcome to bring their own chairs.