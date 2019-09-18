Schlumberger House study tour

Guests may visit two early examples of mid-century architecture designed by Philip Johnson on a one-day study tour of the Glass House (1949) and the Schlumberger Research Center Administration Building (1951-52), recently renovated by Craig Bassam and Scott Fellows to serve as the headquarters of their firm, BassamFellows on Friday, Oct. 18, from 1-5:15 p.m., at The Glass House, 199 Elm St. New Canaan and Schlumberger House in Ridgefield.

For tickets, visit theglasshouse.org/whats-on/glass-house-schlumberger-building.

Tickets include tours of both sites, shuttle transportation between sites, and light refreshments.