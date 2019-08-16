Sarah Potenza from The Voice to perform in Ridgefield

The Sarah Potenza Band performs in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is East Ridge Middle School.

A top 20 selection of NBC’s 2015 The Voice, Sarah turned all the judges heads and chairs at her blind audition, an announcement said. Subsequently in 2016 she released Monster which prompted Rolling Stone to gush, “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop: a colossal-voiced singer who merges her old-school influences with a modernistic sound.” For more information about the band, visit sarahpotenza.net.

The concert is underwritten by William Leventon.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.