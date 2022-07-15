Russia acquits feminist artist on trial for pornography

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia's far east on Friday handed a rare acquittal to a feminist artist who was charged with disseminating pornography after she shared artwork online depicting female bodies.
The charges against activist Yulia Tsvetkova, 29, in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur had elicited international outrage, with human rights groups linking her prosecution to the Kremlin's aggressive promotion of “traditional family values.” Russia's most prominent women's rights groups have faced crackdown in recent years.