Ruby Rose ready to defend Gotham in The CW’s ‘Batwoman’

This Sept. 30, 2019 photo shows actress Ruby Rose posing for a portrait in New York to promote her CW series "Batwoman," premiering on Oct. 6. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ruby Rose has gone public about sustaining serious injuries while performing stunts on her new CW series "Batwoman" because she hated that if she kept quiet, she was lying.

The actress recently posted a video of herself undergoing surgery to Instagram, explaining she suffered two herniated discs doing stunts. Her spinal cord was in jeopardy of being severed, and says she couldn't feel her arms.

She now feels better and is back to doing stunts.

The 33-year-old’s casting in “Batwoman” first made headlines because it’s the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Fans who love their TV couples will have to be patient. Rose, who is openly gay herself, says her character, Kate Kane, is not looking for a relationship right now.

“Batwoman” premieres Oct. 6.