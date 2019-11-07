Rockapella returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse Dec. 11

Rockapella returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Rockapella returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rockapella returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse Dec. 11 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Rockapella returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. with a cappella versions of popular holiday standards.

“There’s nothing in the way between us and the audience; it’s very human music,” said Rockapella’s human beatbox Jeff Thacher. “No instruments, no tracks, no mirrors…but never lame.”

“We make it rock and make it interesting,” said Scott Leonard, the group’s chief songwriter and arranger.

This event is part of the Holiday Series and Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. Visit Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta, 24 Prospect St., Ridgefield, the night of the show and receive a complimentary glass of house wine with your entree when tickets are presented. Media partner for this event is WEBE 108.

For tickets, at $47, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org, or call 203-438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Rd., parallel to Main St.