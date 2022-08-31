"Rings of Power" abre nueva era para “The Lord of the Rings" Por BERENICE BAUTISTA, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios Nazanin Boniadi, de izquierda a derecha, Ismael Cruz Cordova y Tyroe Muhafidin de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (“El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder”) (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Morfydd Clark en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Owain Arthur, izquierda, y Sophia Nomvete en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Sophia Nomvete en el set de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Ismael Cruz Cordova en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Cynthia Addai-Robinson en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Owain Arthur, en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Benjamin Walker en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Morfydd Clark en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Nazanin Boniadi en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Owain Arthur, en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less
20 of29 La actriz Sophia Nomvete posa en la alfombra roja de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" en la Ciudad de México el 17 de agosto de 2022. (Foto AP/Berenice Bautista) Berenice Bautista/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 En esta imagen proporcionada por Amazon Studios, Morfydd Clark en una escena de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power". (Amazon Studios via AP) Show More Show Less
23 of29 El actor Leon Wadham posa en la alfombra roja de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" en la Ciudad de México el 17 de agosto de 2022. (Foto AP/Berenice Bautista) Berenice Bautista/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 El actor Ismael Cruz Cordova posa en la alfombra roja de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" en la Ciudad de México el 17 de agosto de 2022. (Foto AP/Berenice Bautista) Berenice Bautista/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 El elenco y el equipo de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" posan en la alfombra roja de la serie en la Ciudad de México el 17 de agosto de 2022. De izquierda a derecha el actor Trystan Gravelle, actor Owain Arthur, director J.A. Bayona, actor Benjamin Walker, actor Sophia Nomvete, guionista Patrick McKay, actor Morfydd Clark, actor Charlie Vickers, actor Leon Wadham y el actor Ismael Cruz Cordova. (Foto AP/Berenice Bautista) Berenice Bautista/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 El actor Owain Arthur posa en la alfombra roja de "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" en la Ciudad de México el 17 de agosto de 2022. (Foto AP/Berenice Bautista) Berenice Bautista/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — La serie “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (“El señor de los anillos: Los anillos de poder”) va miles de años atrás en la historia de Tierra Media, pero avanza hacia el futuro en cuanto a la diversidad delante y detrás de cámaras en las adaptaciones de la saga creada por J. R. R. Tolkien.
Cuando se estrenó hace 21 años la película “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (“El señor de los anillos: La comunidad del anillo”), los personajes y el espíritu de la obra de Tolkien estaban ahí, las aventuras también, pero no había actores de color con un papel prominente fuera de Sala Baker que, bajo una máscara, interpretaba al villano Sauron.
Written By
Por BERENICE BAUTISTA