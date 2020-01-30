https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Ridgefielder-to-appear-in-new-ABC-prison-drama-15016327.php
Ridgefielder to appear in new ABC prison drama
Photo: Contributed Photo
Viewers can catch Ridgefield native Noël Ostrosky as a reporter in ABC’s new drama “For Life.”
The 50 Cent-produced series is a fictional drama about a prison inmate who becomes a lawyer. “For Life” is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. Wright was wrongfully convicted and became a lawyer while incarcerated and was able to get his conviction overturned.
Ostrosky will play a reporter in one episode of “For Life.” The series will start airing on Feb. 11 on ABC.
