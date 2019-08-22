RidgefieldMarketplace launches ‘RidgeFest’ at rec center

RidgefieldMarketplace.com, an online e-commerce marketplace which brings together Ridgefield merchants and buyers, will launch Friday, Sept. 13.

To celebrate its grand “e-opening,” the website is teaming up with Ridgefield Parks and Recreation to host a community event dubbed “RidgeFest” at the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

RidgeFest will be held Friday, Sept. 13, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“In thinking about our launch, we knew we wanted to do something big” said RidgefieldMarketplace.com co-founder Brian Armstrong. “We also wanted it to be a free event for the whole community, so we started to brainstorm and that’s when we came up with the idea for ‘RidgeFest.’”

More than just a launch party, “RidgeFest” will be a community event for both young and old.

“RidgeFest” will cater to parents with children in the afternoon, with Bounce Houses, a performance by Bach to Rock, food trucks, a beer and wine station, local merchandise, and gift card giveaways worth thousands of dollars. Residents can enter the gift card giveaway by registering online at www.RidgeFestCT.com.

Later in the evening, spectators will enjoy a trivia contest, special giveaway, and the main event - an outdoor movie screening of “The Goonies,” under the stars.

“I love outdoor movies,” said RidgefieldMarketplace.com co-founder Jake Cascioli, “so we definitely wanted to make that the main attraction, but finding the right venue proved challenging.

“We reached out to a few properties in town, and then we contacted Beth McKnight at Ridgefield Parks & Rec, and she really loved the idea. They were planning a similar community event, so we decided to team-up and co-host it, and really we couldn’t have asked for a better venue,” Cascioli said.

RidgefieldMarketplace.com merchants will also be on hand selling merchandise at the event.

“Our merchants are really excited to be part of the launch, and many of them have graciously donated gift cards in support of the event,” Armstrong said.

“This is a way for us to introduce RidgefieldMarketplace.com to our community,” Armstrong continued. “And just as important, for us to introduce the community to the merchants who have joined RidgefieldMarketplace.com”

For more information on RidgeFest visit https://ridgefieldmarketplace.com/ridgefest/