Ridgefield to host annual Chanukah Walk on Dec. 22

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield to host annual Chanukah Walk on Dec. 22 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The annual Chanukah Walk on Main Street will take place Sunday, Dec. 22.

The event starts with a 4 p.m. stroll on Main Street beginning at Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe and concludes with a menorah lighting at 5:30.

Some of the included activities on Main Street that day will be: Chanukah ballooon shaping, Chanukah tattoo art, donut spin art, and digital Chanukah games. There will be chocolate gelt and hot latkes.

The event is free and open to everyone. RSVP at chabadridgefield.com/Chanukah.

For more information, call 203-403-5372 or email chabadridgefield@gmail.com

Get in to the Chanukah spirit with the "Walk on Main"

Special thanks to all of our particiapting stores:

Event sponsors include: KaFo, The Toy Chest, Squashes, The Tutoring Club, Neumann Real Estate, and Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe.