Ridgefield’s annual carnival runs Sept. 20-22

Ridgefield's annual carnival will be held Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22, on the grounds of the Rec. Center.

The Ridgefield Prevention Council (RPC) together with the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club are once again collaborating to bring the Town of Ridgefield their annual carnival. The carnival will be held this weekend, Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22. Hours are Friday: 6-10 p.m.; Saturday: 4-10 p.m. and Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

The RPC’s mission is to promote awareness, education and prevention for the Ridgefield community. Everyone probably knows what the Boys & Girls Club stands for ... shear awesomeness! Some of the RPC’s past projects with the Boys & Girls Club are Narcan Training for first year college students (and anyone who wants to learn), the Compassion Project with the Lounsbury House, and bringing speakers who have overcome major life obstacles such as drug and alcohol addiction, depression, etc. to speak to the Ridgefield community.

RPC and the B&GC have been putting on the carnival for several years together. It is a FUN weekend for Ridgefield families and all families for that matter. There are rides and games and food and FUN!

The proceeds of the event go to promoting the work of the RPC and the Boys & Girls Club.

The carnival will be held on the grounds of the Ridgefield Recreation Center — so come out and enjoy the event and while you are there take a tour of Ridgefield’s amazing Rec Center.

For more information about the carnival or the Ridgefield Prevention Council, please call 203-470-4222.

LouAnn Daprato