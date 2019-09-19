Ridgefield prepares for Love Your Library weekend

On Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, the Ridgefield Library will celebrate its fourth annual “Love Your Library” weekend with events around the town and at the library itself.

Love Your Library (LYL) was conceived during the fall after the library’s new facility opened as a means to introduce Ridgefield townspeople to the wonders of the new building and to highlight its great potential to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our community.

Many who are not regular users of the library remain unaware of the breadth of services and programming available to patrons of every age. The library is the place to go to discover, question, learn and connect, and is an essential partner with the town and its civic organizations in delivering the promise of this 21st century.

There will be many occasions during LYL weekend to learn about how you can leverage the resources of the library. Volunteers will be around town giving out information on upcoming programs and activities while accepting donations. The library is a strong partner with the town of Ridgefield but is organized as a 501 (c)(3) and must independently raise 30% of its operating budget in order to maintain the high level of services that patrons deserve and expect. Everyone who gives a donation to the Library during LYL weekend will receive raffle tickets for a drawing for great prizes to take place at the end of the day on Saturday.

Donations will be accepted at the following locations: Friday at Stop & Shop; and Saturday from 7:30 am till noon at the Ridgefield Running Company on Main Street, Early Bird Café, Steve’s Bagels, Winter Garden and the Library Lobby.

Raffle tickets will also be awarded to those who successfully complete a scavenger hunt in the Library building on Saturday. The scavenger hunt is targeted to families with children and is age-appropriate for children to do themselves.

The library is also partnering with Ridgefield’s Finest First Responders. There will be tours of the facilities and viewing of equipment at the fire house on Catoonah Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday with library giveaways and raffle tickets for everyone who visits. In addition, the Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association will be on the lawn of the Library at the same time with information and will have raffle tickets and their own giveaways.

Adults 21 and over can stop by Ancona’s where they will be hosting wine tastings from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm in Branchville and from 1:00 pm -- 4:00 pm on Governor Street. Codey, Emma, Kyle, and Monique have each picked one of their favorite 'book wines,’ that is, a wine that is perfect to enjoy by itself; no pairing necessary, just the perfect, cozy accompaniment to a good book. Make a donation of any amount to the Library and receive a free raffle ticket for a basket of wine.

New this year is an “LYL” Magnet Contest. The Library is awarding free raffle tickets to anyone spotting a LYL sticker on any vehicle. A digital photo is all that’s required to participate. There will be a special prize for the picture of the vehicle the furthest distance from Ridgefield town center as well as spotted on the most unique vehicle. Beginning today, email your photo to Laureen Bubniak, Director of Development at lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org and free tickets will be held for you at the Library to be picked up on Saturday, October 5th from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm and used for a chance to win great prizes. One entry per person please.

Activities at the Library itself begin at 10 am Saturday with cookies and apple cider, and the scavenger hunt will run all day. You can, in addition, fill out notes to the Library explaining why you love the Library and hang them in the Bossidy Commons.

Festivities will conclude with a performance by Danny Magic and his comedy magic show, geared to families with children of all ages. The show will run from 2:00 pm -2:45 pm in the Main Program Room on the lower level of the Library. Kids will make their own magic wands and adults can learn the incantation of some unique spells. No registration is required.

The day will conclude with the raffle drawing and announcement of winners of the LYL Magnet contest. Raffle tickets must be turned in at the Library in order to be included in the final drawings though you need not be present to win. The drawing will take place in the Bossidy Commons at 3:00 pm.

If you have any questions, please contact Laureen Bubniak, Director of Development, Ridgefield Library at lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.