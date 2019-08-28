Ridgefield happenings: The Fairfield Counts kick off jazz festival

The Fairfield Counts kick off this year's Jazz, Funk and Blues festival Thursday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.

This 18 piece swing band plays the music of the big jazz bands of the 30s and 40s, Artie Shaw, Duke Ellington and more.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Sunset Wine Party

The Lounsbury House will host the second annual Sunset Wine Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

There will be 100-plus wines available for tasting, and food pairings provided by Gallo Ristorante.

Proceeds will go to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. The event’s presenting sponsor is Ancona’s Wines and Liquors.

General admission is $65. All access pass is $80 and at-the-door tickets are $95.

To buy go to bit.ly/sunsetwineparty2019.

Ridgefield Wine Week runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.

Art Walk continues

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ sixth annual art walk continues in downtown Ridgefield this week, running through Sept. 8

All work exhibited during the Art Walk will be for sale to raise funds for the RGOA.

For more information, visit rgoa.org.

Aldrich dinner

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will host its bi-annual farm-to-table dinner “A Place at the Table: Community, Cuisine, and Culture” on Sept. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The dinner, which will be held in the museum’s sculpture garden, aims to bring the community together.

There will be a locally-sourced three-course meal prepared by Hayfields Market.

To buy tickets, visit aldrichart.org.

Writing college essays

The Do’s and Dont’s of Writing College Essay, a new course offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education provides insights on: how to convey “personality” in a college essay; the do’s and don’ts in topic selection, language, style and tone; the best time to get started and how to begin. A great college essay demonstrates that your child is much more than grades, tests and resumes, and it is an essential component of any successful application.

Instructor Jack Brandon is an independent educational consultant who has been helping students with their essays and interviewing skills for more than a decade. He previously spent more than 20 years as a sales and marketing executive in the television and film industry. He also has counseled students on their written and oral presentational skills at Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs and for the Yonkers Partnership in Education and taught business writing and presentation as an adjunct professor at Mercy College.

This class meets on Monday, Sept. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $29. Students may accompany parent at no extra charge. Advance registration is required.

For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Indian cooking classes

Two new Indian cooking classes focusing on popular, flavorful, easy to prepare foods are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Street Foods of India will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Veterans Park School. Cost is $29. Using the freshest vegetables and chutneys, dishes are tangy and crisp. Participants will make: Bhel Puri (the most common street food, a combination of puffed rice, sev, and plenty of fresh vegetables and chutneys); Sev Puri (an Indian snack consisting of long, thin strands of gram flour, deep fried and spiced, topped on puris, along with potatoes and chutneys), and Moong Dal Chat (a type of Lentil that’s mixed with fresh coriander leaves and other vegetables with spices and nuts). Roti and Paneer Curry also is available Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Scott Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31.

Instructor Arpita Sankaran grew up in India and has lived in Ridgefield for the past 16 years. She teaches authentic Indian cooking techniques with a focus on dishes that are easy, healthy, kid friendly, blend a variety of flavors, and use ingredients that are easy to find here.

Bring $6-7 food fee, two containers, and four ziplock bags to each class. Class size is limited. For registration and information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Floral design workshop

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Flowers 101 and Floral Design with Maria Koterska Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Veterans Park School.

Learn about various types of flowers, which flowers are in season when, the floral industry as it is today, and the push for locally grown organic flowers. The class covers the principles of floral design and the overall creative expression that flower arranging brings. As part of this interactive course, participants will get to design their own one of a kind arrangements to take home at the end of class.

Tuition is $31. A flower and vase fee of $10-15 per project is payable to the instructor at class.

Instructor Maria Koterska has been working in floral design for the past six years. In addition to working in flower shops, she has taken many flower workshops at The Hickories and design at UConn.

Advance registration is required. A senior discount is available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Genealogy courses

Several new genealogy courses for people who are interested in getting started tracing ancestors, as well as those who are ready to delve into French and German records are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Genealogy for Beginners with Eileen Burton is available Mondays, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Annex. Cost is $49.

German Genealogy with Francoise Lampe is available Monday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Annex. Cost is $31.

French and French Canadian Genealogy with Francoise Lampe is available Monday, Nov. 4, 6:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the Annex. Cost is $31.

Genealogy Publishing Made Simple: How to Turn Your Genealogy Findings into an Exciting Book is available Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Veterans Park School. Cost is $31.

A Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Family Day at Lounsbury

The Lounsbury House will host its fifth annual Family Day celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

The free event will offer games, prizes, crafts, circus acts, and music.

For more information, visit lounsburyhouse.org.