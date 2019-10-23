Ridgefield happenings: Revolutionary War talk

Crochet for beginners

Beginning Crochet classes, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education run Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Participants learn the basic stitches of crochet and work on fun projects — simple to more advanced — as they progress. Note: the instruction is for right-handed crochet.

There is a $10 fee for basic hooks, practice yarn, accessories and patterns payable to the instructor, Eileen Burton at the first class.

Knitting, Drawing, Painting, Jewelry Making, and Photoshop Elements also are available. Tuition is $98. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance classes

Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing Beginner classes run Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13, 20; Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 8-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $59.

Line Dance, Zumba and Barre-lates also start soon. Advanced registration required. To register or for more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Fall gardening chores

Fall Gardening Chores, a new class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education meets Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 7-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Master Gardener Laura Stabell focuses on what, where and how you can make improvements to your property. Topics include cover crops, soil testing, soil building, fall fertilizing, fall planting, digging and dividing perennials, what to do with leaves, and fall pruning.

Cost is $31. A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Community conversation on vaping

What Every Parent Needs to Know About Vaping will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library. The lecture will be led by Liz Jorgensen, CADC, alcohol/drug abuse expert and teen counselor, who will discuss the short and long-term effects of vaping, nicotine and marijuana use.

The workshop is part of the Parenting the Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life parent workshops, a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Project Resilience, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Revolutionary War talk

Following up on his spring talk about Tryon’s Raid and the Battle of Ridgefield, Ed Hynes of Westport will delve into Revolutionary War action on Long Island Sound in a talk at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

In this lecture, co-sponsored by the historical society and the library, Hynes reveals the exploits, intrigue, and terror of the people living around Long Island Sound during America’s War for Independence.

A native of Wilton, Hynes has studied the history of the American Revolution and traveled extensively to battlefields in both the United States and overseas.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.