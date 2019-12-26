Ridgefield happenings: Fabled Forest Escape Room, Shutterbugs coming to library in 2020

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield happenings: Fabled Forest Escape Room, Shutterbugs coming to library in 2020 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fabled Forest Escape Room

The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room celebrates all things fairy tales with the “Call of the Fabled Forest” Jan. 3-21. Up to eight people can attend each 60-minute immersive puzzle game.

The escape room is recommended for ages 10 and older with children, with adult participants for every 2-3 children under 12. Sessions are booked by the room for $200 for up to eight participants, with single tickets available at select times. Special 21+ adults-only sessions also are available.

For more information, or to book a session, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Shutterbugs photography exhibit

The Ridgefield Library will feature a group photography show representing the Ridgefield Shutterbugs titled, Visions 2020. The reception for this exhibition will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2-4 p.m. The show will be on view from Jan. 4 through Feb. 25 during regular library hours.

The Ridgefield Shutterbugs is a casual, collegial camera club that has been meeting for more than 20 years and includes photographers of all skill levels, from smart phones, to point & shoot, to DSLRs. The Shutterbugs meet on the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. to go on field trips or outings to local sites or to New York City,. They also have indoor sharing and educational meetings at the library to show work, discuss techniques, and plan future outings. New members are always welcome.

For more information email ridgefieldshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

Reawaken Your Creative Self

Writers, musicians, and artists are invited to break their creative blocks by participating in a book discussion focused on The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity by Julia Cameron on Wednesdays, from 6:30-8 p.m. for 13 weeks starting Jan. 8, at the Ridgefield Library.

This study group will be facilitated by local artist and Ridgefield Guild of Artists member, Clarice Shirvell. Attendees are required to purchase their own copies of the books in advance of the first class.

Space is limited so only register if you can attend at least 10 of the 13 sessions. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Votes for Women book discussions

Marking the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment committee announces a series of First Principles Book Discussions focusing on The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss.

The Woman’s Hour by Elaine Weiss will be read and discussed throughout the Ridgefield community during 2020, as part of many other 19th Amendment events and programs also taking place. Multiple copies of the book are available from the library’s circulation desk or copies can be purchased at Books on the Common.

The Woman’s Hour Book Discussions will take place at the following times and locations: Thursday, Jan. 9, 3 p.m., at Founders Hall; Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library; Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Keeler Tavern Museum; and Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m., at the Ridgefield Historical Society.

Register for book discussions at ridgefieldlibrary.org with the exception of the Founders Hall discussion, which is open to members of Founders Hall and does not require registration. Also, be sure not to miss author Elaine Weiss, who will be speaking at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m.

The Votes for Women series is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center and Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.