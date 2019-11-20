Ridgefield happenings: Enchanted Garden open mic, police food drive

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield happenings: Enchanted Garden open mic, police food drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Enchanted Garden open mic

Audience members are invited to bring their own food and drink and enjoy what organizers call some of the region’s best musicians in a cabaret-style setting on Friday, Nov. 22, at The Enchanted Garden November open mic.

Musicians sign up in-person at 6:30. The show begins at 7. A $5 admission gets attendees coffee and some snacks. Location is 529 Ethan Allen Hwy. (Route 7), just south of Cains Hill Road. Questions may be sent to davegoldenbergmusic@gmail.com.

War on Long Island Sound talk

Ed Hynes of Westport, whose historical research has focused on local events in the Revolutionary War, will reveal how Long Island Sound became the scene of continuing conflict as the result of the war on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

Loyalists were south of the Sound on Long Island and in New York and Patriots held Connecticut. While Tryon’s Raid from British ships, which led to the Battle of Ridgefield, is a well-known event, the less-known but also consequential raids back and forth by the “whaleboat men” will be the subject of Hynes’ talk. The event is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Historical Society (ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org).

For reservations, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

A Sweet Taste of Italy: Biscotti

A Sweet Taste of Italy: Biscotti, a new class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30-9 p.m. Participants will prepare biscotti using a recipe that is low in sugar and fat.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson holds a master of science in human nutrition and has taught many cooking classes.

Tuition is $35. Supplies are provided by the instructor for a fee of $12 to $15 payable at class. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $28. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register by Nov. 26.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, the off-Broadway musical by Roger Bean, directed by Foster Evans Reese, Friday and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees, Dec. 15 and 22, at 2 p.m.

The musical, set at the 1958 Springfield High School prom, features the local talent of Sarah Giggar, Tarah Vega, Lauren Sherwood, and Rena Gavigan singing more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits.

The show features cabaret seating; attendees bring food and beverages. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. For tickets, at $38 for adults and $33 for students, seniors (65) and veterans, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. There is a $4 early bird discount if tickets are purchased before Nov. 29.

Holiday support group

RVNAhealth will hold a Holiday Support Group Tuesdays, from 1-2:30 p.m., through Dec. 10, at the RVNAhealth Caregiver Support Room, 27 Governor Street.

The program, open to the community, is intended to offer support through the holiday season for those who have experienced a loss. Cindy Merritt, LCSW, and Jana Wu, LCSW, both RVNAhealth Hospice Services social workers, will lead the sessions.

Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. However, guests must register in advance by contacting Merritt at cmerritt@rvnahealth.org or 475-529-5160.

Genealogy for beginners

Genealogy for Beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, a two-part class will be held Tuesdays, Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Attendees will learn how to organize their family facts into a tree and get information from mostly free websites on the Internet. Various topics will be studied including the United States census, military, land, and immigration records. A brief introduction to finding records outside the USA and about how DNA is used in genealogy will be included.

Instructor Eileen Burton has been involved in genealogy as a serious hobby for many years. Her research led to a trip to Germany to visit the villages of her ancestors.

Class size is limited. Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $39. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Social media workshop

Using Social Media is a two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that demystifies Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. The class will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., at the Town Annex.

This class will teach you what these sites offer, how to set up your accounts, how to promote yourself, and how to join groups and communities to network with other people.

Instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for CBS MoneyWatch, PCMag, and other personal technology websites and publications. He’s also written books on Windows and social networks. Previously, he was a network administrator and software trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals. He’s taught a variety of continuing education courses, such as Word, Google Docs, iPad, iPhone, Cyber Security, Windows 10 at Ridgefield for the past several years.

Cost is $39. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Jesse Lee holiday concert

The SymphoNYChorus presents its 12th annual Christmas concert, “Light Has Come,” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street.

The concert will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and classical pieces.

There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

For more information about the SymphoNYChorus, visit thesymphonychorus.com. For details about other advent-season events at Jesse Lee, including services on Christmas Eve, call the church office at 203-438-8791 or go to jesseleechurch.com.

Police to host food drive Sunday

The Ridgefield Police Department will host its annual food drive at Stop and Shop on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon.