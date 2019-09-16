Ridgefield fall calendar: Community events

Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Ridgefield fall calendar: Community events 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Fall in New England? There’s nothing quite like it, and Ridgefield treats this leaf-turning season with special flare jam-packing its weekends with everything from giant pumpkins to helicopter landings to showing love for our local library.

With the calendar more confusing than ever before, The Press decided to put all the fall events in one place. Consider it Ridgefield’s one-stop shop for all things fall.

Things kick off this week at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center and Lounsbury House.

(Editor’s note: If your event is missing, email details to news@theridgefieldpress.com and we will add them and update.)

Prevention Council carnival (Sept. 20-20)

The Ridgefield Prevention Council and the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield will co-sponsor the annual carnival at the Ridgefield Parks and Recreation (195 Danbury Road). The three-day event will run from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

There will be rides, food, games, and more.

Hours are: Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Saturday, 4.-10 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

For information, visit Ridgefield Prevention Council on Facebook.

Wataba Lake Festival (Sept. 21)

The fifth annual Wataba Lake Festival will be held at 25 Clearview Drive in Ridgefield from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

The festival kicks off with children’s music from Kevin McCarthy and Friends, which will go from 12 to 2p.m. The Angry O’Haras and Pretty Saro take the Wataba Lake stage from 2 to 5 p.m. for the bluegrass part of the show. The Flubber Brothers will play the closing set from 5 to 6 p.m.

Wataba Festival will offer music, food, kids’ activities, and friendly fun. The suggested donation is $5 per person, $20 per family.

Family Fun Day at Lounsbury (Sept. 22)

Lounsbury House will host its Family Fun Day from noon to 3 on Sunday, Sept. 22.

There will be treats, games, prizes, crafts, circus acts, music and much more.

This event is free and open to the public.

Safety Day (Sept. 29)

The Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association, the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department and the Ridgefield Professional Firefighters Association will host the town’s annual Safety Day in the parking lot of East Ridge Middle School (10 East Ridge Road) on Sunday, Sept. 29.

This event kicks off with a K-9 demonstration by Officer Shawn Murray and K-9 Loki at 11 a.m.

There will be an Eagle One helicopter landing on the ball field for a demonstration at 12:15 p.m.

Fire and police vehicles will be on display throughout the event Safety Day is family-oriented and admission is free.

Giant Pumpkin weigh off (Sept. 29)

Ridgefield’s annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off returns to downtown Ridgefield for its seventh year next month.

The gourd-themed festival will be co-sponsored this year by Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce, and the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Association.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

The event will feature fun and games, food trucks, and the annual giant pumpkin weigh off — and much more.

Love Your Library (for Oct. 4-5)

The Ridgefield Library will host its fourth annual LYL (Love Your Library) Weekend on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5.

The goal is to raise awareness of the need to raise $.30 of every dollar spent to operate the library year to year — as well as raise funds for the library on this one weekend.

On Oct. 4 and 5, library volunteers will have a presence throughout town distributing library information, LYL bookmarks and collecting donations for the library. In addition, there will be family-oriented activities at the library on Oct. 5. Details regarding participating locations and activities will follow.

Volunteer firefighter host Food Truck Festival (O ct. 6)

The second annual Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department Food Truck Festival is set to take place from 11 to 5 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Lounsbury House.

The volunteer firefighters will have 10 different trucks offering a wide variety of options to pick from. The RVFD will have fire trucks for kids to climb on. There will also be a kids zone with tons of activities.

Indoor and outdoor seating will be available, live bands will be playing all day, and i95 and Kicks 105.5 will also be in attendance.

All kids 12 and under are free. Lounsbury House is located at 316 Main Street.

RIFF (Oct. 10-14)

The film festival— scheduled to run this year from Thursday, Oct. 10, through Monday, Oct. 14 — screens new documentary, narrative and animated films, awarding some $10,000 in cash prizes.

It shows movies at sites around town — at the Playhouse, Lounsbury House, the library, the theater barn, Keeler Tavern museum — and also has discussion groups and parties. The festival dates back to 2016.

For more info, go to riffct.org or call 203-210-5295.

Fall in Love With Ridgefield (Oct. 18-19)

Pumpkin decorating, haunted hayrides, and window painting — yep, it’s time to once again Fall in Love with Ridgefield.

Downtown Ridgefield’s annual fall event will take place on the weekend of Oct. 18-19.

The two-day affair begins Friday, Oct. 18, with Keeler Tavern’s annual scarecrow contest followed by the park and recreation department’s haunted hayride in Ballard Park.

The first day of activities run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Downtown Ridgefield’s Facebook page. The second day of fun starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and runs through 7 p.m. Saturday’s events include window painting on Main Street.

For more information, visit Downtown Ridgefield on Facebook.

Halloween Walk (Oct. 26)

Ridgefield’s annual Halloween Walk will take place on Main Street from 10 to noon Saturday, Oct. 26.

The costume celebration features young trick-or-treaters going from store to store picking up candy treats from local merchants — most of whom are also in costume.

Trunk or Treat (Oct. 31)

The Halloween Walk is the first of two costumed events in Ridgefield.

The Lounsbury House and the Ridgefield Police Department will also team up again to host the annual Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.