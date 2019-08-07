Ridgefield church to transform into Bluegrass Coffeehouse

On The Trail will perform at the First Congregational Church's Bluegrass Coffeehouse and Open Bluegrass Jam later this month.

The second FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse and Open Bluegrass Jam will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7-10 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 103 Main St., Ridgefield.

On the Trail, a modern acoustic quartet that explores everything from bluegrass to contemporary pop, from instrumentals to traditional songs will perform at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., The Bluegrass Characters (bluegrasscharacters.com) features bluegrass sounds of such artists as Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and The Stanley Brothers. At 9 p.m., an Open Bluegrass Jam will ensue led by On the Trail’s Austin Scelzo. New musicians should arrive at 6:30 p.m. when the open jam concept will be explained.

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians. Hot dogs, pizza, brussel sprout salad, beverages and light snacks will be available for sale. FCC plans to offer up this event on a monthly basis. For more information, visit fccbluegrassjam@gmail.com.