Ridgefield church to transform into Bluegrass Coffeehouse
The second FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse and Open Bluegrass Jam will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7-10 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 103 Main St., Ridgefield.
On the Trail, a modern acoustic quartet that explores everything from bluegrass to contemporary pop, from instrumentals to traditional songs will perform at 7 p.m.
At 8 p.m., The Bluegrass Characters (bluegrasscharacters.com) features bluegrass sounds of such artists as Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and The Stanley Brothers. At 9 p.m., an Open Bluegrass Jam will ensue led by On the Trail’s Austin Scelzo. New musicians should arrive at 6:30 p.m. when the open jam concept will be explained.
Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians. Hot dogs, pizza, brussel sprout salad, beverages and light snacks will be available for sale. FCC plans to offer up this event on a monthly basis. For more information, visit fccbluegrassjam@gmail.com.