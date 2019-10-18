https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Ridgefield-church-to-host-benefit-concert-for-14544540.php
Ridgefield church to host benefit concert for pediatric hospice care
Photo: Contributed Photo
Ridgebury Congregational Church will host a benefit concert for the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care’s Pediatric Hospice Care program.
The concert, titled “Music in the Meeting House - A Musical Offering for Pediatric Hospice Care,” will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m.
It is the third year that the church has held a concert to benefit the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care’s Pediatric Hospice Care.
This year’s concert will include the Danbury’s Hat City Flutes; James Walker, marimbist; Claire Kuntze, vocalist (Connecticut winner of CPTV- PBS Celebration of Music); and other performers.
A suggested ticket donation of $20 can be purchased at the door.
Ridgebury Congregational Church is located at 605 Ridgebury Road.
View Comments