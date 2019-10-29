Ridgefield Theater Barn hosts holiday piano bar

The Ridgefield Theater Barn presents their next installment of Piano Bar…n Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 8 p.m. The Ridgefield Theater Barn presents their next installment of Piano Bar…n Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 8 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Theater Barn hosts holiday piano bar 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is kicking off the holidays a bit early with its next installment of Piano Bar…n Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 8 p.m.

With the accompaniment of Musical Director Lisa Riggs Hobbs, invited singers will offer up their favorites while encouraging the audience to sing songs almost everyone knows by heart. Co-hosts Pamela Jones and Jeffery Albanesi will guide participants.

Seating is cabaret style; doors open one hour prior to curtain. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Reservations are strongly recommended. For tickets, at $30, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.