Ridgefield Theater Barn hosts holiday piano bar
The Ridgefield Theater Barn is kicking off the holidays a bit early with its next installment of Piano Bar…n Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 8 p.m.
With the accompaniment of Musical Director Lisa Riggs Hobbs, invited singers will offer up their favorites while encouraging the audience to sing songs almost everyone knows by heart. Co-hosts Pamela Jones and Jeffery Albanesi will guide participants.
Seating is cabaret style; doors open one hour prior to curtain. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane. Reservations are strongly recommended. For tickets, at $30, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.
