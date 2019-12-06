Ridgefield School of Dance presents The Nutcracker Dec. 15

Claire Yang of Ridgefield is Clara in the Ridgefield School of Dance performance of The Nutcracker. Claire Yang of Ridgefield is Clara in the Ridgefield School of Dance performance of The Nutcracker. Photo: Stevewhite.photography. Photo: Stevewhite.photography. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield School of Dance presents The Nutcracker Dec. 15 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Witness the full magic of The Ridgefield School of Dance on display Sunday, Dec. 15, as a young girl discovers Christmas in “The Nutcracker Ballet.” The ballet follows a remarkable journey through a Christmas party with magical dolls, an epic battle of mice, rats and toy soldiers, a winter wonderland and finally into The Land of Sweets, all set to the unforgettable music of Tchaikovsky. An annual treat, this Nutcracker Ballet features delightful set pieces featuring a massive Christmas tree, giant gift boxes full of magical dolls and a Teddy Bear surprise.

Clara, performed by Ridgefield’s own Claire Yang, is the young girl captivated by the gift of a Nutcracker that turns into a Nutcracker Prince, danced by Skyler Mendez, also of Ridgefield. The Nutcracker Prince then leads an army of toy soldiers in their battle against an army of mice, rats and their humorous rat queen, danced by company member Alice Lombardo. The story takes Clara through the Winter Forest and into the Land of Sweets where she is met by the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy.

Performing as Sugar Plum Fairy is company member Lily Meyler, a senior at Ridgefield High School. Also from Ridgefield are company members Makena Davi, Sofia Garrett, Ingrid Karlson, and Ariana Mirfakhraie as Dew Drop, Marzipan, Snow Queen, and Chinese Tea respectively. Rebecca Ronai from Weston will perform the Spanish dance and Sabrina Pacurucu of Brewster will perform the Arabian dance. Craig Winslow will reprise his role as Dr. Drosselmeyer.

This annual event presented by The Ridgefield School of Dance is a holiday favorite that includes everything from their enchanting tiniest ballerinas making their debut as Gumdrops in the Land of Sweets, to the accomplished Company dancers performing in Waltz of the Snowflakes and a variety of featured roles.

The ballet is staged by artistic director Jessica Boelts based on the original choreography of Marius Petipa.

Immediately following The Nutcracker will be “Capture the Magic,” a presentation by the Jazz department.

The performance is Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m., at Ridgefield High School. Tickets are available at theridgefieldschoolofdance.com and at the door.