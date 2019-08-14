Ridgefield Rotary Club joins Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Barbara Newland, center, Walk Manager at the Alzheimer's Association, speaks during the kick off of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month at City Hall, Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019, in Danbury, Conn. This years Walk to End Alzheimer's is September 22.

The Ridgefield Rotary Club will once again be participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 22 in Danbury.

This year’s walk will take place at the Ives Center at the WestConn campus on Mill Plain Road

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10:30am.

The event raises funds for the Alzheimer’s care, support and research, plus advocacy to find a cure for this disease, which is still the sixth leading cause of death in the United States

“Please join us and bring your family, the kids and the dog, if you have one; it’s always a lot of fun and guaranteed you’ll feel a lot better when you leave than when you came,” said Rotarian Alex Karsanidi.

If Ridgefielders can’t make it, they can also donate at the Ridgefield Rotary Team page on the Alzheimer’s Association website: www.alz.og. For questions, call Karsanidi at 438-6010.