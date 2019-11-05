Ridgefield Professional Firefighters host Santa fundraiser

The Ridgefield Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1739 will bring Santa to your home in a firetruck on Saturday, Dec. 7 or 14.

The Ridgefield Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1739 will bring Santa to your home in a firetruck on Saturday, Dec. 7 or 14. This event is for Ridgefield residents only.

Santa will deliver a gift to each child and pose for pictures. All proceeds will benefit the Local 1739 Charitable Fund to support local charities including Believe in Brooke.

Participants are responsible for providing the gifts for Santa to deliver. Place wrapped gifts in a garbage bag and either hide outside your home and inform the fire department representative or hand the FD Rep the bag of gifts when he arrives. Do not bring gifts to the firehouse.

Cost for the Santa visit is $100; or $150 for a group of 10 or more.

To make a reservation, visit eventbrite.com.