Ridgefield Playhouses welcomes A cappella group, Naturally 7

Naturally 7.

A cappella group, Naturally 7 returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. John Jay High School A cappella group The Rolling Tones will open.

Naturally 7 not only sings, but also creates every backing instrument heard on its songs. The band rose to prominence in 2007 after their video of the group singing Phil Collins’ In the Air Tonight on a Paris subway train went viral on YouTube. After Michael Bublé tapped the group as his worldwide touring partner, Naturally 7 has since headlined the Playboy Jazz Festival, played London’s Royal Albert Hall, performed at the BET Honors for Herbie Hancock, and were invited to sing at Quincy Jones’ 75th birthday party in Montreux, Switzerland. They most recently performed on CBS’ World’s Best earlier this year with their rendition of Coldplay’s Fix You.

The band returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse with their 20th anniversary tour, part of Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity.

For tickets, at $45 call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.