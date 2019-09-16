Ridgefield Playhouse welcomes Moody Blues lead singer

Justin Hayward. Justin Hayward. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Playhouse welcomes Moody Blues lead singer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Justin Hayward, best known as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for The Moody Blues brings his All The Way In Concert tour to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m., with special guest opener Mike Dawes.

In addition to playing lead guitar for Justin Hayward’s touring band, Mike Dawes is an acclaimed solo artist and is hailed as one of the world’s finest modern finger-style guitarists and performers.

This concert is part of Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity.

For tickets, at $80, call 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street.