Ridgefield Playhouse to host BandJam 2019

Freedom Rockets, the only Ridgefield-based band to be chosen to compete in BandJam 2019, is a power-punk, rock band featuring Jimy Bishop, David Bryce, Andrew Diaz, and Aidan Schoeffler on bass/vocals

The Ridgefield Playhouse will once again host its annual fundraising event, BandJam, on Sunday, Nov. 24.

David Bryce, RHS senior and music department percussionist, will be performing with the only Ridgefield-based band to make it to the finals, Freedom Rockets.

The band includes David on Drums, Jimy Bishop of Ridgefield on guitar and vocals, Andrew Diaz of Danbury on guitar and vocals and Aidan Schoeffler of Yonkers on bass and vocals.

As part of BandJam 2019, each finalist band has been assigned to a music school band mentor and Freedom Rockets has been assigned to School of Rock in Ridgefield who has been rehearsing with the band to get them prepared for the show.

The groups perform in front of a live audience and receive constructive critiques from music industry insiders.

A winner will be named in the middle school category and the high school category. General admission tickets are available at the Playhouse, $20 for adults and $15 for students.