Ridgefield Playhouse screens ‘Searching for Sugarman’
The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.
July
Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m.
Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, July 25, 7 p.m.
Giselle — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, July 26, 2 p.m.
The Blues Brothers (40th Anniversary) — Fathom Events in HD, July 26, 7 p.m.
Comedy Graduation Showcase — Comedy & Improv Skills for Teens, July 27, 6 p.m.
Speaking Fearlessly Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher, July 27, 7:30 p.m.
Comedy Graduation Showcase, July 27, 8 p.m.
Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m.
Echo In The Canyon, July 31, 8 p.m.
August
Don Pasquale (Donizetti), The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.
The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m.
Shaun Cassidy, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.
Once Were Brothers — Robbie Robertson and The Band, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.
One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.
Robby Krieger & Leslie West, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.
Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.
Meat Loaf Presents: Bat Featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.
Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.
Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Don McLean, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.
Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.
The Capitol Steps, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.
Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.
Postponed! Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. (new date to be announced)
Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.
Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.
Toxic Monkey — Featuring Steve Lukather, Bill Evans, Will Lee, Keith Carlock & Steve Weingart, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.