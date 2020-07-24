  • The Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity at The Ridgefield Playhouse continues on the big screen Friday, July 24, at 8:30 p.m. with Malik Bendjelloul’s 2013 Academy award-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man. Photo: The Ridgefield Playhouse / This photograph is protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, publ

    The Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity at The Ridgefield Playhouse continues on the big screen Friday, July 24, at 8:30 p.m. with Malik Bendjelloul’s 2013 Academy award-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man.

    Photo: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Photo: The Ridgefield Playhouse
The Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity at The Ridgefield Playhouse continues on the big screen Friday, July 24, at 8:30 p.m. with Malik Bendjelloul’s 2013 Academy award-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man.

Photo: The Ridgefield Playhouse

The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, is offering the following events. For tickets or more information, visit https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ or call 203-438-5795.

July

Searching for Sugarman, July 24, 8:30 p.m.

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, July 25, 7 p.m.

Giselle — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, July 26, 2 p.m.

The Blues Brothers (40th Anniversary) — Fathom Events in HD, July 26, 7 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase — Comedy & Improv Skills for Teens, July 27, 6 p.m.

Speaking Fearlessly Zoom Workshop with Ira Joe Fisher, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Comedy Graduation Showcase, July 27, 8 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m.

Echo In The Canyon, July 31, 8 p.m.

August

Don Pasquale (Donizetti), The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Aug. 1, 7 p.m.

The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m.

Shaun Cassidy, Aug. 7, 8 p.m.

Once Were Brothers — Robbie Robertson and The Band, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m.

One Man, Two Guvnors — National Theatre in HD, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Robby Krieger & Leslie West, Aug. 8, 8 p.m.

Le Nozze Di Figaro — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.

Meat Loaf Presents: Bat Featuring The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson, Aug. 9, 8 p.m.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Don McLean, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.

Amy — Amy Winehouse Documentary, Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m.

The Capitol Steps, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

All My Sons — National Theatre Live in HD, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake — The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Aug. 16, 4 p.m.

Postponed! Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 16 and 17, 7:30 p.m. (new date to be announced)

Write Your Screenplay with Katie Torpey (Zoom class), Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

Hermitage — The Power of Art, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Aug. 20, 8 p.m.

Rigoletto (Verdi) — The Met Opera Encore in HD, Aug. 23, 2 p.m.

Toxic Monkey — Featuring Steve Lukather, Bill Evans, Will Lee, Keith Carlock & Steve Weingart, Aug. 23, 8 p.m.