Ridgefield Playhouse’s Fall Gala features Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth. Photo: Contributed Photo.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth takes the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Fall Gala on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m.

Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. She received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies, won a Tony Award for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash-hit Wicked. Chenoweth will make her Playhouse debut the day after her new album, For the Girls, is scheduled for release.

The Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. in Yanity Gym, which will be transformed into a party space, with dinner, open bar and silent auction (Gala ticket holders only) and continues in the theater with a live auction and Kristin Chenoweth performance at 8. This event is part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series.

For tickets, at $250 Orchestra Seating & Gala; $195 Mezzanine/Balcony — show only, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.

The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala sponsors are Diamond Sponsors: Berisford, Cox, Rabinowitz, Ross, & Stockel Families; Colonial Automobile Group & the Beylouni Family; Tauck and Wells Fargo Private Bank; Gold Sponsors: Scott & Danielle Edwardson and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Kaufman; Silver Sponsors: Daniela Sikora & Keitha Kinne and AllShows.com; Bronze Sponsors: Deb & Howard Bubb, Ann & Steve Carlson, and The Sawtelle Family; With support from: All Season Party Rentals, Pepsi, and Reliance Merchant Services & Reli-Bid.