Ridgefield Playhouse releases summer movie line-up for Connecticut’s phase 2 reopening

The Ridgefield Playhouse released its summer movie line-up as the theater prepares for a phase 2 reopening. The Ridgefield Playhouse released its summer movie line-up as the theater prepares for a phase 2 reopening. Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Playhouse releases summer movie line-up for Connecticut’s phase 2 reopening 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As more locations prepare to open during the second phase of the state’s reopening on June 20, the Ridgefield Playhouse said it is working towards opening its doors with a summer series of movies and other offerings on the big screen. “From Opera to Broadway to classic films - even Rock and Roll will be presented,” Allison Stockel, executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse said, “The idea is to give people something to do in a safe environment.”

The Playhouse will continue to offer their various series but will replace the live presentations with film content. The Family Series will take place every Wednesday with family friendly films, such as “How To Train Your Dragon,” “All Dogs Go To Heaven” and “Shrek 2” with free admittance for children.

“We know a lot of camps have been cancelled so we thought this would be a nice thing to offer to the community so that parents have something to do with their children,” Stockel said.

On Friday nights the Playhouse will present their “Rock Series,” where they will screen a rock related film, such as “Searching for Sugarman,” “Echo in the Canyon,” “Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice” and more.

“We're very happy to have some sort of Summer series - even if it doesn't include live performances yet,” Stockel said. She added that the Playhouse is doing this more for the town rather than it being an income generator. “Right now, we’re not even sure about how many people we will be able to have in the theater,” Stockel said, “but we don’t think it will be more than 25% of the house which is only about 100 seats. We’re not doing this because we think we’re going to make money from it, we’re doing it so that people can start coming to the theater and feel safe and comfortable doing it. That way, when we do have live events again, there will already be that comfort level for patrons.”

With the reopening the Playhouse will have new policies and procedures in place. “We will have markings for entering the theater that will keep patrons 6 ft. apart, concessions and bar will be ordered by an app, and we will have bathroom attendants to control the number of people able to use the bathroom in a safe way,” Stockel said. “We will also have touchless hand sanitizers throughout the lobby and in the bathrooms.”

For more information go to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call (203) 438-5795.