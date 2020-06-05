  • The Ridgefield Playhouse released its summer movie line-up as the theater prepares for a phase 2 reopening. Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contributed Photo

As more locations prepare to open during the second phase of the state’s reopening on June 20, the Ridgefield Playhouse said it is working towards opening its doors with a summer series of movies and other offerings on the big screen. “From Opera to Broadway to classic films - even Rock and Roll will be presented,” Allison Stockel, executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse said, “The idea is to give people something to do in a safe environment.”

The Playhouse will continue to offer their various series but will replace the live presentations with film content. The Family Series will take place every Wednesday with family friendly films, such as “How To Train Your Dragon,” “All Dogs Go To Heaven” and “Shrek 2” with free admittance for children.

“We know a lot of camps have been cancelled so we thought this would be a nice thing to offer to the community so that parents have something to do with their children,” Stockel said.

On Friday nights the Playhouse will present their “Rock Series,” where they will screen a rock related film, such as “Searching for Sugarman,” “Echo in the Canyon,” “Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice” and more.

“We're very happy to have some sort of Summer series - even if it doesn't include live performances yet,” Stockel said. She added that the Playhouse is doing this more for the town rather than it being an income generator. “Right now, we’re not even sure about how many people we will be able to have in the theater,” Stockel said, “but we don’t think it will be more than 25% of the house which is only about 100 seats. We’re not doing this because we think we’re going to make money from it, we’re doing it so that people can start coming to the theater and feel safe and comfortable doing it. That way, when we do have live events again, there will already be that comfort level for patrons.”

With the reopening the Playhouse will have new policies and procedures in place. “We will have markings for entering the theater that will keep patrons 6 ft. apart, concessions and bar will be ordered by an app, and we will have bathroom attendants to control the number of people able to use the bathroom in a safe way,” Stockel said. “We will also have touchless hand sanitizers throughout the lobby and in the bathrooms.”

For more information go to www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call (203) 438-5795.

Ridgefield Playhouse Movies

Family Series

Wednesday, June 24 at 2 pm & 7 pm - Shrek

Wednesday, July 1 at 2 pm - Lego Movie

Wednesday, July 8 at 2 pm & 7 pm - How to Train Your Dragon

Wednesday, July 15 at 2 pm & 7 pm - All Dogs Go to Heaven

Wednesday, July 22 at 2 pm - The Prince of Egypt

Wednesday, July 29 at 2 pm & 7 pm - Charlotte’s Web

Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2 pm & 7 pm - The Land Before Time

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2 pm - Shrek 2

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 pm - Babe 25th Anniversary

Rock Series

Friday, June 26 at 8:30 pm - Rocketman

Wednesday, July 1 at 7 pm - Fathom: Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary

Friday, July 3 at 8:30 pm - Bruce Springsteen: Western Star

Friday, July 10 at 8:30 pm - Linda Rondstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Friday, July 17at 8:30 pm - Michael Hutchence: Mystify

Friday, July 24 at 8:30 pm - Searching for Sugarman

Friday, July 31 at 8:30 pm - Echo in the Canyon

Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:30 pm - Once Were Brothers

Friday, Aug. 14 at 8:30 pm: Amy (Amy Winehouse Documentary)

Classical & Broadway

Saturday, June 27 at 2 pm & 7 pm - The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Porgy & Bess

Thursday, July 2 at 7 pm - Kinky Boots - The Musical in HD

Sunday, July 5 at 4 pm - The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Akhnaten

Thursday, July 9 at 7 pm - National Theater Live in HD: Hamlet

Saturday, July 11 at 8 pm - National Theatre Live in HD: Fleabag

Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 pm - 42nd Street - The Musical in HD

Sunday, July 26 at 4 pm - Bolshoi Ballet in HG: Giselle

Saturday, Aug. 1 at 2 pm & 7 pm - The Met Opera in HD: Don Pasquale

Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 pm - Hudson Valley Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing (Live and outside)

Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8 pm - National Theatre Live in HD: One Man, Two Guvnors

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 pm - The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Le Nozze di Figaro

Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 pm - National Theatre Live in HD: All My Sons

Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4 pm - Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Swan Lake

Sunday, Aug. 23 at 2 pm - The Met Opera in HD Summer Encore: Rigoletto

Great Art on Screen

Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 pm - Great Art on Film: Frida Khalo: Viva La Vida

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 pm - Great Art on Film: Hermitage

Drama

Saturday, July 4 at 8:30 pm - Born on the 4th of July

Sunday, July 19 at 4 pm - Fathom: Ghost 30th Anniversary