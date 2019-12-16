Ridgefield Playhouse announces winter shows

The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets, visit the box office, call 203-438-5795 or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

December

Christmas with the Celts, Friday, Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

The Nutcracker — Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Saturday, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m.

Present Laughter — National Theatre of London in HD, Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m.

Matisyahu, Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.

January

Wozzeck (Berg) the Met Opera Encore in HD, Sunday, Jan. 12, 12:55 p.m.

New Year, New You 2020 with Ridgefield Fit Club, Sunday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m.

The Lords of 52nd Street, Friday, Jan. 17, 8 p.m.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 and 8 p.m.

All My Sons: National Theatre Live in HD, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m.

Gary Gulman: Peace of Mind, Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.

Nick DiPaolo, Friday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.

John O’Hurley: A Man With Standards, Sunday, Jan. 26, 5 p.m.

Get the Led Out, Thursday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m.

Stephanie J. Block, Friday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.

February

Porgy and Bess (Gershwin) the Met Opera Live in HD, Saturday, Feb. 1, 12:55 p.m.

The Sixties Show, Saturday, Feb. 1, 8:30 p.m.

Joshua Kane: Borders of the Mind, Sunday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m.

Kreeps With Kids Comedy Tour: Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Vos & Jim Florentine, Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.

The Fab Four: Ultimate Tribute to the Beatles, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m.

Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson: Breakfast in America 40th Anniversary World Tour, Saturday, Feb 15, 8 p.m.

Giselle: The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Sunday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m.

Richard Marx: An Acoustic Evening of Love Songs, Thursday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m.

Swan Lake: The Bolshoi Ballet in HD, Sunday, Feb. 23, 12:55 p.m.

Altan, Wednesday, Feb 26, 8 p.m.

Masters of Illusion, Thursday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.

Vic DiBitetto, Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m.

Agrippina (Handel) The Met Opera Live in HD, Saturday, Feb. 29, 12:55 p.m.