Ridgefield Playhouse announces BandJam finalists

Ridgefield BandJam will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

The Ridgefield Playhouse has announced the bands who made it to the Ridgefield BandJam 2019 Finals, set for Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., at The Playhouse.

The high school finalists are Customer Service, Wilton; Freedom Rockets, Ridgefield; Golden Generator, North Salem, N.Y.; Postscript, Bedford, N.Y.; and The 7s, Orange.

The middle school finalists are Alien Paradox, Chappaqua, N.Y.; Cottage Kids, Brewster, N.Y.; and Fortuna, Bedford Hills, N.Y.

The five high school and three middle school bands will each perform a set live on stage in front of fans, family and friends, facing a panel of music industry insiders, including “American Idol” finalist Kimberly Locke, who will offer constructive critiques and career advice before selecting the winners. BandJam, which will feature a live auction of concert tickets and other music-themed prizes, will be co-hosted by comedian Christine O’Leary and rocker Richie Scarlet, who also will perform.

All proceeds from the show and live auction benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse. BandJam is presented by Mountain Dew and is sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury, Calzone Case Company and Guitar Center. It is part of the Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series, HamletHub Community Events Series and the Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity. Media sponsor is I95.

Over the course of the next three weeks, the finalists will work with a mentor team to rehearse and prepare for the Nov. 24 competition.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury, a BandJam sponsor, also will be collecting donated instruments for their Kiwanis is INSTRUMENTAL program at this show. The program works with local schools to refurbish these instruments so they can be used for children who cannot afford the rentals fees. Instruments in any condition will be accepted. More info on the program can be found at kiwanisct.org/Page/47459.

For tickets, at $15-$20, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield.