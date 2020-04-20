Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala moves to September

The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Summer Gala originally scheduled for June 18 will be held Saturday, Sept. 12. The gala will feature Grammy award winner Chaka Khan. The Ridgefield Playhouse’s Summer Gala originally scheduled for June 18 will be held Saturday, Sept. 12. The gala will feature Grammy award winner Chaka Khan. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala moves to September 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After much thought and consideration, The Ridgefield Playhouse has decided to move their Summer Gala originally scheduled for Thursday, June 18 to Saturday, Sept. 12.

As the Playhouse’s Summer Gala is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for the nonprofit, they didn’t want to cancel the event. Luckily, performer Chaka Khan was able to reschedule the date to just after the summer.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, volunteers, staff, and community,” said Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel. “Therefore we are going to host an End of Summer Gala instead!”

The event will feature a cocktail party including dinner by the bite, an open bar and silent auction under the tent on the field next to the Playhouse beginning at 5:30 p.m. for Gala ticket holders; followed by a live auction and performance by 10-time Grammy award winner Chaka Khan in the theater for everyone at 8 p.m.

“We hope everyone will hold onto their tickets and celebrate not only the arts and the Playhouse, but the ability to go out again and enjoy ourselves,” said Stockel.

All current tickets will be honored for the new date. To purchase at ticket, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-438-5795. Currently box office hours are limited to Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with one box office person manning the phone lines.

If you have a conflict with this, or any other rescheduled show, you may exchange your tickets for another upcoming show or donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction letter for the total ticket value. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a nonprofit institution relying on both ticket sales and contributed revenue, and is asking patrons who cannot attend to consider donating the cost of their tickets. While postponing performances is necessary for the health of all patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers, it will be a loss for the theater, making donations even more important. For more information, contact the Playhouse box office at 203-438-5795.

For the most updated schedule of streaming events, as well as the updated schedule events visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.