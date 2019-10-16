Ridgefield Park and Recreation hosts Halloween Howl and Family Fun Day

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's Halloween Howl will be held Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Recreation Center.

Bring your whole family to Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Halloween Howl on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Recreation Center. There will be free activities for people of all ages, including a DJ, hayrides with storytellers, and crafts. A food truck also will be available with items for purchase.

School is out on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Come celebrate fall at our free Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m., at the Recreation Center. In the gym, our wacky world and obstacle course inflatables will be set up. We also will have axe throwing (plastic), laser tag, remote control car racing, and a photo booth. Recreation swim will be available with the tumble buckets. The pool slide will available from noon to 1:30 p.m. and the Wobble Wipeout will be available from 2 to 3:45 p.m.; participants for both must be 42 inches or taller. Tell your friends and don’t forget your swimsuits! Please remember that any non-swimmer must be accompanied in the pool by an adult.

For more details, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman