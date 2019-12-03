Ridgefield Library series looks to help teens with stress

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series continues with a program called Anxiety: Signs, Symptoms, & Strategies for Helping Teens and Children Cope at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Ortiz-Schwartz, M.D., psychiatrist from Silver Hill Hospital, will describe common anxiety disorders among children and teens, as well as strategies for helping children cope effectively with anxiety.

The Parenting the #Selfie Generation series of programs and workshops is a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.