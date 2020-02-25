Ridgefield Library offers Games on Tap adult board game night

On Friday, Feb. 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., you can join other adults for a board game night complete with beer, wine, snacks, games, and a sense of humor.

Games on Tap is an adults-only, beer-wine-and-snacks included, tabletop gaming experience offered by the Ridgefield Library. Tabletop games mean anything from card games to dice games, board games to strategy games. You are welcome to bring a game and play, learn a new game, borrow a game from our collection to take home, or just observe.

Play a favorite, learn a new game, make new friends, or bring a group! The RidgeCon team will be on hand to teach a variety of games.

All attendees must be 21 or older. Registration is encouraged, though walk-ins are welcome. Games on Tap is held on the last Friday of the month in the Library’s Main Program Room. Check ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register for library programs.

Andy Forsyth