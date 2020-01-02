Ridgefield Library launches ‘Votes for Women’ website

Left to right: Sharon Dunphy, Ridgefield Historical Society; Andy Forsyth, Ridgefield Library; Sara Champion, Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR; Kathryn Tufano, Ridgefield Historical Society; Marilyn Carroll, League of Women Voters of Ridgefield; Lesley Lambton, Ridgefield Library; Laurie McGavin Bachmann, Ridgefield Library; Hilary Micalizzi, Keeler Tavern Museum; Hildi Grob, Keeler Tavern Museum.

The Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment committee is pleased to announce the launch of its Votes for Women webpage, which features many of the programs and events that will take place in Ridgefield during 2020, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The webpage can be accessed at ridgefieldlibrary.org/events.

Highlights of the series will include an exhibit that pulls from Ridgefield’s rich suffrage history. The exhibit, created by the Ridgefield Historical Society and the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, will be on view at various locations around town during 2020, including at the Library during March. Several book discussions of Elaine Wiess’s seminal work on the passage of the 19th Amendment, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, will take place around town, and the author herself will be at the Library on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m., to discuss some of the many complex issues surrounding the passage of this amendment. On Saturday, May 16, at 4 p.m., Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall of John Jay College of Criminal Justice will give a lecture on race and the suffrage movement. A panel discussion about women’s rights from 1919 to today is also in the works. In addition, there will be concerts, talks about women in the arts and other fields, and many other educational and entertaining programs.

Programs are sponsored by Ridgefield Library, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Ridgefield Historical Society (RHS), the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR. Other partner programs are also in the works to celebrate this important milestone.

For more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.