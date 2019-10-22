Ridgefield Library hosts dyslexia awareness program

Dyslexia awareness program

Dr. Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu will present a program called Identification & Early Intervention for Struggling Readers & Dyslexia Awareness at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.

Why do some children struggle with reading? What is dyslexia? Are all struggling readers dyslexic? What can parents, caregivers and communities do to intervene, provide support, share information and create solutions for struggling readers/dyslexic children? These are some of the questions that will be addressed during the discussion.

Caroline Wilcox Ugurlu is a researcher, teacher, and Oliver Wolcott Library’s library assistant with a focus on early literacy. She has spent the last five years studying reading including the neurological processes involved in reading and the sociological, psychological, and cultural aspects of reading acquisition and its opposite — failure to acquire reading fluency.

This evening is sponsored by The Couri Educational Series. Light refreshments will be served. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Job interview workshops

One on one Interview Skills workshops are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed below may be scheduled.

Interview Skills and Techniques, Resume Assistance, and Job Search Techniques may be scheduled on Fridays, Oct. 25; Nov. 1, 15, 22; Dec. 6 or 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. or at other times. Instructor Glenna McNally has more than 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and human resources consulting and is owner of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

Interview Skills Training, Intro to LinkedIn One on One, and Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search may be scheduled on Fridays, Oct. 25; Nov. 1, 15, 22; Dec. 6 or 13, from noon to 1 p.m.

These one-hour one-on-one workshops cost $49 each. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Acoustic Celebration: Amy Speace

Amy Speace returns to the Acoustic Celebration with a new album, The Ghost of Charlemagne on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield.

Speace, who used to be a frequent presence at Acoustic Celebration and CHIRP has been absent the last couple years. She took time off to have a son at age 50 and to start a blog called “Menopausal Mommy.”

For tickets, at $20, visit acousticcelebration.org or pay $25 at the door.

Halloween Party at the Schoolhouse

The Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane will celebrate the end of its season of open houses with a Halloween party for families on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come in their Halloween outfits to hear seasonal tales by costumed storyteller Martha Bishop and to learn how to write with a quill pen, which will be taught by “Marm” Cindy Emmert. There also will be pumpkins to decorate and light refreshments.

Ridgefield Historical Society volunteers will be on hand to tell some of the history of the 18th century schoolhouse. For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821.

ARTalk by David Dunlop

The Ridgefield Library and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists will present an ARTalk by David Dunlop, titled, How the Mind’s Eye Works: Creativity and Visual Thinking at the Library Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., at the library.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Beginner Spanish classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginner Spanish classes for people who have had a little introduction to the language.

Spanish 1, Part 2 meets on Mondays, Oct. 28; Nov. 4, 18, 25; Dec. 2 and 9, 7-9 p.m. Spanish 1, Part 1 and Spanish 1, Part 3 have started. Instructors are native speakers or have lived in the country.

Tuition is $151. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over discount available.

Advance registration required. For course descriptions, teacher bios, text information and dates, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Author Talk with Fiona Davis

The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common welcome bestselling author Fiona Davis to discuss her latest novel, The Chelsea Girls, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., at the library.

To register, visti ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information

Computer classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Social Media, eBay, Website, Microsoft Office, and Photoshop Elements classes.

Word Intermediate, Friday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., $79.

Access Intro, Fridays, Nov. 1 and 15, 3-5:30 p.m., $99.

Excel Intermediate, Fridays, Nov. 15 and 22, 9:30 a.m.-noon, $99.

Excel Advanced, Saturdays, Nov. 2 and 16 or Tuesday/Friday, Dec. 3 and 6, 9:30 a.m.-noon, $99.

PowerPoint, Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 20 and 21, 1-3 p.m., $79.

Photoshop Elements Intro, Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $119.

Get the Most out of Your iPhone, Thursday, Nov. 14, 1:30-3:30 p.m., $39.

Cyber Security, Friday, Nov. 15, 1:30-3:30 p.m., $39.

eBay: Buying and Selling, Monday/Thursday, Nov. 18 and 21, 10 a.m.-noon, $79.

More sections, plus Web Design with Wix; Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn; iPad and software tutorials are available in November and December. Small materials fee in some classes. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Captivating History exhibition

Captivating History is a retrospective exhibition of monoprints with Chine collé by the internationally acclaimed artist and longtime Ridgefield resident, Suzanne Benton, featuring artworks that interweave photo imagery from Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center’s (KTM&HC) collection of Joseph Hartmann photographs of 19th-century to early 20th-century Ridgefield life.

Benton’s artwork, including other works in the show that reference suffragists, feminists, writers, and educators from the same period, will be on display Nov. 3 to 11 at the Carriage Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 152 Main Street. The exhibition will open Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1-4 p.m., with an artist’s reception from 3-5 p.m. It will be open to the public during regular museum hours, 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6; Saturday, Nov. 9; Sunday, Nov. 10; and Monday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

Viewers also will see a selection of works donated by Benton to the permanent collections of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center and the Ridgefield Library. All other artwork on display will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Crochet for beginners

Beginning Crochet classes, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education run Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Participants learn the basic stitches of crochet and work on fun projects — simple to more advanced — as you progress. Note: the instruction is for right-handed crochet.

There is a $10 fee for basic hooks, practice yarn, accessories and patterns payable to the instructor, Eileen Burton at the first class.

Knitting, Drawing, Painting, Jewelry Making, and Photoshop Elements also are available. Tuition is $98. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Ballroom dance classes

Ballroom Dance and West Coast Swing Beginner classes run Wednesdays, Nov. 6, 13, 20; Dec. 4, 11 and 18, 8-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $59.

Line Dance, Zumba and Barre-lates also start soon. Advanced registration required. To register or for more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Fall gardening chores

Fall Gardening Chores, a new class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education meets Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 7-9 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Master Gardener Laura Stabell focuses on what, where and how you can make improvements to your property. Topics include cover crops, soil testing, soil building, fall fertilizing, fall planting, digging and dividing perennials, what to do with leaves, and fall pruning.

Cost is $31. A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Community conversation on vaping

What Every Parent Needs to Know About Vaping will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library. The lecture will be led by Liz Jorgensen, CADC, alcohol/drug abuse expert and teen counselor, who will discuss the short and long-term effects of vaping, nicotine and marijuana use.

The workshop is part of the Parenting the Selfie Generation: Resilience for Life parent workshops, a community-wide collaboration with Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Project Resilience, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Town Vibe, and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Revolutionary War talk

Following up on his spring talk about Tryon’s Raid and the Battle of Ridgefield, Ed Hynes of Westport will delve into Revolutionary War action on Long Island Sound in a talk at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

In this lecture, co-sponsored by the historical society and the library, Hynes reveals the exploits, intrigue, and terror of the people living around Long Island Sound during America’s War for Independence.

A native of Wilton, Hynes has studied the history of the American Revolution and traveled extensively to battlefields in both the United States and overseas.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.