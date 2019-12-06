  • The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room “Call of the Fabled Forest” runs Jan. 3-21. Photo: Contributed Photo.

The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room celebrates all things fairy tales with the “Call of the Fabled Forest” Jan. 3-21. Up to eight people can attend each 60-minute immersive puzzle game.

The escape room is recommended for ages 10 and older with children, with adult participants for every 2-3 children under 12. Sessions are booked by the room for $200 for up to eight participants, with single tickets available at select times. Special 21+ adults-only sessions also are available.

For more information, or to book a session, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.