Ridgefield Library hosts Fabled Forest Escape Room fundraiser

The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room “Call of the Fabled Forest” runs Jan. 3-21. The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room “Call of the Fabled Forest” runs Jan. 3-21. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Library hosts Fabled Forest Escape Room fundraiser 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room celebrates all things fairy tales with the “Call of the Fabled Forest” Jan. 3-21. Up to eight people can attend each 60-minute immersive puzzle game.

The escape room is recommended for ages 10 and older with children, with adult participants for every 2-3 children under 12. Sessions are booked by the room for $200 for up to eight participants, with single tickets available at select times. Special 21+ adults-only sessions also are available.

For more information, or to book a session, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.