Ridgefield Library hosts Fabled Forest Escape Room fundraiser
The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room celebrates all things fairy tales with the “Call of the Fabled Forest” Jan. 3-21. Up to eight people can attend each 60-minute immersive puzzle game.
The escape room is recommended for ages 10 and older with children, with adult participants for every 2-3 children under 12. Sessions are booked by the room for $200 for up to eight participants, with single tickets available at select times. Special 21+ adults-only sessions also are available.
For more information, or to book a session, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.
