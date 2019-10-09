Ridgefield Library book sale is this weekend

The semi-annual Ridgefield Library book sale features 30,000 books, DVDs and CDs. On Oct. 11-14 the sponsoring group, Friends of the Ridgefield Library, will offer children’s books. On Oct. 18-21 there is a general sale, which will cover all categories.

On both Fridays there is a $10 entry fee for nonmembers of the Friends group (FORL) from 10 a.m. to noon. Entry is free after that. On both Mondays, bring a grocery size bag and fill it for $5.

The proceeds will support library programs that cannot be offered from the library’s operating budget.

Ridgefield Historical Society membership meeting

The Ridgefield Historical Society will have its annual membership meeting to elect directors for the coming year on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 6:30 p.m., at the Scott House, 4 Sunset Lane.

President Sharon Dunphy will report on the accomplishments of the past year, which have included increased programming and outreach and partnerships with other organizations. Refreshments will be served and all members are welcome. An RSVP to info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org is requested by Thursday, Oct. 10.

To join or renew, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/member to pay online or download a membership form, email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, or call 203-438-5821.

‘American Craftsmen Show’

The Lounsbury House will host the American Craftsmen Show on Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3.

The exhibit will feature some of the very best handmade American arts and crafts.

On Saturday, it will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, it will run 10 to 4.

Admission is $12. Lounsbury House is located at 316 Main Street.

For more information, visit theamericancraftsmenshow.com

Tree Festival returns

The biannual Tree Festival will return to Lounsbury House from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17.

There will be a VIP champagne preview party Thursday, Nov. 14.

For more information, visit lounsburyhouse.org.

Magic for Muggles event

The Ridgefield Library hosts its second annual “Magic for Muggles” fund-raiser for fourth and fifth graders on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Children are invited to this Harry Potter-themed program on one of two nights. Students will arrive for sorting and check-in between 6:15 and 7 p.m. and then participate in an immersive evening of magical activities, performances, snacks, and crafts. Children should be promptly picked up at 11 p.m.

Cost is $125. Proceeds go to the library’s yearly operating budget. Spots are limited to 40 “muggles” per evening. An email will be sent with additional required information to all confirmed registrants.

Payment must be completed at time of registration; registration without payment does not reserve a spot.

For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org.