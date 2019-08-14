Ridgefield Library announces end of summer programs

Congratulations to all who participated in the 2019 A Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program. Programs have wrapped up, but children through grade 6 can continue to log their reading until Aug. 31. The last day to pick up prizes is Sept. 7. A very special thank you to our Summer Reading sponsors: The Friends of the Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common, Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe, Kafo, Cake Box, and The Toy Chest.

After the excitement of RidgeCon, we wind down the summer with ArtWalk and a reception for sculptor Suzanne Heilmann and painter Trish Wend on Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. Our final Games on Tap of the summer will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a game and bring a friend!

The library will be open on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but closed on Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, for the Labor Day holiday. We’ll resume regular Sunday hours on Sept. 8. Check ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register for library programs.

Andy Forsyth