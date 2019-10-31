Ridgefield High begins theatre year with ‘The Odd Couple’

The Ridgefield High School Visual and Performing Arts Department will stage the classic comedy The Odd Couple (female version) by Neil Simon on Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 22-23, in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium of Ridgefield High School.

Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple.

Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit, and the Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers; however, the hilarity remains the same.

The play is directed by RHS Performing Arts teacher Sherry Cox and features a cast of eight students. They are Callie Amill, Eleanor Andresen, Lucy Basile, Liam Huff, Kyra Linekin, Caroline Malley, Tyler Munson and Sophia Smith. Shane Jaeger is the Stage Manager. The Odd Couple will have five evening performances, Nov. 14-16 and 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and for seniors age 60+.

Ridgefield seniors who have a Gold Card may enjoy one show for free but must have the Gold Card with them for admission.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Online sales are at www.rhsperformingarts.info; RHS telephone: 203-894-5750.