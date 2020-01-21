Ridgefield Happenings: Scott House tours, artificial intelligence talk, and decluttering workshop

Scott House tours, talks

The Ridgefield Historical Society has announced a series of Last Sundays at the Scott House, a chance for people who’d like to learn more about the organization and its 1714 headquarters to visit outside of the regular open hours (Tuesday-Thursday, 1-5 p.m.).

Each event, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the last Sundays of January through April, will include a special program, starting with docent-led tours of the Scott House on Jan. 26 at 2 and 3 p.m., during which guests will learn about the building’s history (it survived two moves) and how it has been adapted for its current use.

On Feb. 23 at 3 p.m., Dr. Darla Shaw will present her interpretation of Alice Paul, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement who lived for many years in Ridgefield. The program for March 29 will also be part of the yearlong celebration of Votes for Women. At 3 p.m., Andy Forsyth, assistant director of the Ridgefield Library, will moderate a discussion of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss.

Program reservations are requested; visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821. For the March 29 discussion, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Ridgefield Historical Society is at 4 Sunset Lane, just off Grove Street.

Taste of Ridgefield

The Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 21st annual Taste of Ridgefield on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Lounsbury House Community Center.

The establishments attending are long-term participants, Gallo Ristorante, Hideaway, Bartolo, Bareburger, AlEv Oil and some of the newer restaurants like Kafo, Posa Ristorante, Bistro Mediterranean & Tapas Bar, Tequilla Escape, Tablao Wine Bar & Restaurant, Atria Senior Living and Milestone. Also joining will be Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta and Jersey Mike’s. Among the caterers will be Odeen’s BBQ. Serving some of their newest selections will be Cellar XV and Village Wine & Spirits. More than 30 local establishments, restaurants and caterers are expected to participate.

In addition, attendees will receive a free ticket to John O’Hurley’s show at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Jan. 26.

For Taste of Ridgefield tickets, visit ridgefieldtotary.org or go to Squash’s or Deborah Ann’s.

Little Women movie/book discussion

Joanne Dobson, novelist, scholar, and retird English professor from Fordham University, will lead a conversation on Little Women: The Movie on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. at The Meeting House at Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Road.

Meg, Jo, Amy, Beth — the March sisters of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, the 19th-century novel — are back again, in Greta Gerwig’s re-envisioned Little Women: The Movie, called “reverent and fresh, wistful and progressive.”

Dobson has spoken and taught locally at Ridgefield Library, on Emily Dickinson, on memoir writing, on women’s mystery fiction. She is a founding editor of Legacy: A Journal of American Women Writers, and has written on Emily Dickinson and on the fiction and poetry of 19th-century American women writers.

She also is the author of the Professor Karen Pelletier mystery series from Doubleday and Poisoned Pen Press. Her novels have been widely reviewed in national media. In 2001, the New York Library Association named her a Noted Author of the Year.

Library hosts ‘What is AI?’

The Ridgefield Library is kicking off a new series called The Future Is Now: Artificial Intelligence in 2020. The first speaker in the series is Dr. Murray Campbell who will discuss “What is AI?” at the library on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.

Campbell is a distinguished research staff member at the IBM T. J. Watson Research Center, where he is a manager in the IBM Research AI organization. He received his bachelor of science and master of science degree in computing science from the University of Alberta, and his Ph.D. in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University. He was a member of the IBM team that developed Deep Blue, which was the first computer to defeat the human world chess champion in a match. He received numerous awards for Deep Blue, including the Allen Newell Medal for Research Excellence and the Fredkin Prize. He is an ACM Distinguished Scientist and a Fellow of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI).

The second program in the series will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m., and is called Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Flavor and Food Innovation with Dr. Robin Lougee.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.

The Roosevelts series

The Roosevelts of The Hudson Valley: A Tale of Two Presidents and a First Lady is the topic of a new three-session history class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education Mondays, Feb. 3, 10 and 24, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex, 66 Prospect Street.

The Roosevelt family descends from the early Dutch settlers of the 1600s. Attendees learn how Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor had an impact on the history of the nation.

Instructor Leon DiMartino is an adjunct professor at Westchester Community College who loves teaching topics in American history, folk tales and authors.

Cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $59. Advance registration is required. For information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Cardio and dance workouts

New cardio and dance workouts taught by certified instructors, Pat Anikewich and Motoko Kuroda, start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. These six-eight session classes provide many ways to shred pounds, increase flexibility, and lengthen, tone and condition your core.

Cardio, Core and More starts Monday, Feb. 3, 6-7 p.m.; $86.

Zumba (dance and tone to Latin and international rhythms) starts Monday, Feb. 3, 6-7 p.m.; $74.

Barre-lates, a fusion of Barre work and Pilates, starts Tuesday, Feb. 4, 5:45-6:35 p.m.; $96.

Pure Strength, a new total body workout for all levels, starts Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:40-7:30 p.m.; $96.

Dance and Core Toning (dance and tone to a variety of popular music from the 60s to present) starts Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6-7 p.m.; $74.

The 60-Minute Calorie Burner Workout provides low impact cardio, weight training and core work to get you summer ready. Class starts Thursday, Feb. 6, 6- 7 p.m.; $98.

Zumba Gold (a low impact version of Zumba) starts Friday, Feb. 7, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $74.

Yoga, Tai Chi, Stretch, and Line Dance are also available. Advance registration is required. Details on what to wear and bring to class (besides a water bottle) are at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Eliminate clutter workshop

A Fool-Proof Organizing Process to Eliminate Clutter is a new workshop in Ridgefield Continuing Education taught by professional organizer, Karen Pierce Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, at the Town Hall Annex.

Pierce believes that organizing is a skill that can be learned and this class is the first step.

Advance registration is required. Cost is $29. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over pay $23. For information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Photoshop and photography courses

Photoshop Elements and two photography courses start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Introduction to Photoshop Elements covers what you need to turn your photos into beautiful creations. It meets Thursdays, Feb. 6, 20 and 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $ 119.

Photography: The Art of Composition meets Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $ 31. Participants will learn how to see a subject in different ways and create better images with confidence and creativity using elements of composition, like symmetry, lines, shapes, perspective, depth and dimension, color and more.

People and Places Photography meets Tuesday, Feb. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $ 31. Participants will learn see the world like a professional photographer as this course reviews: the ins and outs of how to photograph your family and friends; techniques to capture the beauty and unique aspects of the places in your travels, and how to easily organize and enjoy your images.

Instructors Dan and Deborah Tual are professional photographers who enjoy teaching others. Advance registration is required. Discount is available to Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Tax collector, treasurer to speak at League event

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield will host its monthly “Get to Know Your Town” meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the lower level conference room of Ridgefield’s Town Hall at 10:30 a.m.

Tax Collector Jane Berendsen-Hill, Treasurer Molly McGeehin, and Controller Kevin Redmond are scheduled to speak during the February meeting.

There will be coffee provided. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email Marilyn Carroll at marilyn.carroll@snet.net.