Ridgefield Happenings: Ridgefield Theater Barn benefit concert featuring Drew Gasparini

Drew Gasparini. Drew Gasparini. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Happenings: Ridgefield Theater Barn benefit concert featuring Drew Gasparini 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Amalfi Coast travel lecture

Toni McKeen, genealogist and lecturer, will be presenting a power point presentation on the Amalfi Coast Monday, Aug 19, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library. The lecture will be enriched with Toni’s experiences from her frequent visits to area of her ancestors.

For more information or to register, call the library at 203-438-2282 or register online.

Adult education classes

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start soon in Danbury.

Registration for Credit Diploma classes is Aug. 19 (returning students) and Aug. 20 and 21 (new students). Attendees must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start Aug. 28.

Registration for GED and ABE classes is Aug. 19 (returning students) and Aug. 20 and 21 (new students). Bring a transcript and ID. Classes start Aug. 28. Call 203-797-4731 for time and location.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration is Sept. 3 (returning students) and Sept. 4 (new students) in Danbury. Bring a proof of address and ID. Classes start Sept. 9. For time and location, call 203-501-4216.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

The Sarah Potenza Band

The Sarah Potenza Band performs in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is East Ridge Middle School.

A top 20 selection of NBC’s 2015 The Voice, Sarah turned all the judges heads and chairs at her blind audition. Subsequently in 2016 she released Monster which prompted Rolling Stone to gush, “Potenza is to the blues what Adele is to pop: a colossal-voiced singer who merges her old-school influences with a modernistic sound.” For more information about The Sarah Potenza Band, visit sarahpotenza.net.

Underwritten through the generosity of William Leventon.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Author talk

Author Elissa Altman will be at the Ridgefield Library to discuss her new book Motherland: A Memoir of Love, Loathing, and Longing (Ballantine Hardcover) on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.

In the book Altman asks the universal questions that have defined mothers and daughters from Demeter and Persephone to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. How do you care for a mother you love, but don’t necessarily like? What are the rules — and limitations — of daughterly obligation and caregiving? Can it ever end well?

This program is co-sponsored by the library and Books on the Common. Copies of Motherland will be available for sale and signing at the event. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Johnny Nicholas

Johnny Nicholas performs at the free CHIRP summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.

This blues singer has spent a lifetime soaking up the flavor of such vibrant music scenes as Chicago, Southwest Louisiana and Texas (which he’s called home now for nearly 40 years). His music is full-spectrum Americana — a rich gumbo of not just blues, but cajun, swing, folk, and barrelhouse rock ’n’ roll. For more information on the band, visit johnnynicholasblues.com.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Drew Gasparini benefit concert

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will host a benefit concert featuring Drew Gasparini, award-winning musical theatre composer/lyricist and singer/songwriter on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Gasparini currently is working on musical adaptations of the movies of Night Shift for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, It’s Kind Of A Funny Story for Universal Theatrical Group (in development with Second Stage), The Karate Kid (for Gorgeous Entertainment), and the children’s novel The Whipping Boy (book by Alex Brightman). He was a contributing songwriter for NBC’s Smash season 2, and his songs have been heard on television shows such as NBC’s The Biggest Loser, CMT’s Gainesville, Oxygen’s The Next Big Thing, and more.

Tickets to this fundraising concert are $120 and include food, drinks, and a margarita bar all provided by Tequila Escape. Gasparini will hit the stage at 8 p.m. Seating is limited. Reservations and more information is available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Mothers of Preschoolers meeting

The Ridgefield MOPS, Mothers of Preschoolers, will be holding their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9-11:45 a.m. MOPS is a group for mothers of young children to find friendship, support, and encouragement.

Moms of infants through kindergartners are welcome.

Child care is provided during each meeting. Mothers are encouraged to register to ensure adequate childcare. The Ridgefield MOPS meet on the second Wednesday of every month from September through May, with an additional meeting on the fourth Wednesday of September, at Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road. In addition to monthly meetings, MOPS also hosts playdates and events just for moms.

More information about the Ridgefield MOPS may be found at facebook.com/MOPSRidgefield or at Ridgefieldbaptist.org. For planning purposes, those planning to attend should contact Tina at MOPSRidgefield@gmail.com.

Career assessment workshop

The Career Assessments One on One Workshop, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, runs Mondays, Sept. 16 and 23; Wednesdays, Sept. 18 and 25; and Thursdays, Sept. 19 and 26, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Additional times/dates may be scheduled.

This workshop should be useful to all ages and stages from student to employee to retiree and volunteer. In the session, assessments will be provided based upon: Myers-Briggs Type, Holland Type, Values, Skills Card Sorts, Fields of Interests, and questions from NYU Career Coaching classes. Career assessments will not tell you which is the one perfect career for you, but point to a mix of career opportunities to explore. Bibliography of top career and business books and online resources also supplied.

Instructor Linda Keefer has completed the course work for NYU’s Career Assessment and Development Certificate. She currently works privately with individuals on career assessments. She also attended the four day LifeLaunch program at The Hudson Institute in Santa Barbara, California.

Tuition is $89. There may be other career assessment fees if participants want to take optional additional assessments. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Introduction to acoustic guitar

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar for continuing beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, meets Mondays, Sept. 23-Dec. 2 (no class Sept. 30; Oct. 14 or Nov. 11), from 7-8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Participants need to bring a playable acoustic guitar; visit ridgefieldschools.org/music.htm for list of other items to bring.

Instructor Tom Elliott began studying guitar at age 10, has led his own music group and appeared with major groups. He has operated his own guitar studio in Ridgefield since 1976, where he teaches students of all ages and also has taught at WCSU and several private schools.

A class for new beginners meets Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20 (no class Oct. 9), 7-8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Cost is $151. Advance registration is required. A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. For more information visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.