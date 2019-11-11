Ridgefield Happenings: Ridgefield Library’s Tellebration celebration, art show opening, ARTtalk

Art in the Meetinghouse at Ridgebury Congregational Church opens Sunday, Nov. 17 and continues Sundays and Mondays, through Jan. 15.

Tellabration

Tellabration, a storytelling event that occurs simultaneously all over the world, will be celebrated at the Ridgefield Library on Nov. 16, when master storyteller, Laconia Therrio, weaves tales for school age children, teens and adults. Believing that stories remind us more of our commonalities than our differences, his selections will include narratives from many lands.

At 11 a.m. Laconia will share stories for children in grades K-5. Storytelling for adults and teens begins at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served at both sessions. No prior registration is required.

For more information about Tellabration and the Connecticut Story Center which co-sponsors this event, visit connstorycenter.org or call 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

Art in the Meetinghouse

The Meetinghouse at Ridgebury Congregational Church, 602 Ridgebury Rd. will host an art show opening featuring the works of Sally Aldrich, Michelle Brewster, Nancy Boersma, and Lessley Burke in Shields Hall, on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. Guests can meet the artists and view their work.

The show is open Sundays and Mondays, through Jan. 15.

Brant Foundation education director to speak

Sabrina Marsalisi, director of education at The Brant Foundation Art Study Center will give an ARTalk on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library about the founding, mission, and history of this contemporary art center, housed in a stone barn building near the Greenwich polo grounds. The foundation recently opened another space in New York City. Marsalisi also will talk about the collection and exhibitions at both locations.

Marsalisi oversees all educational programs from elementary to college levels as well as for adult visitors to both the Greenwich, Conn. and N.Y.C. locations. She has been with the foundation since 2016 and holds a graduate degree in modern and contemporary art & theory from SUNY Purchase. She resides in Westchester, N.Y.

This ARTalk is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Guild of Artists and the Ridgefield Library. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

How to live a healthy lifestyle for longevity

Dean Miller, chair of Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield will provide an updated review of the services they provide to the community along with food samples for all Monday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m., at Town Hall in the large lower conference room.

In addition, Meg Whitbeck, RNVA registered dietitian and nutrition educator will talk about the importance of meeting calorie and protein needs to ward off illness, heal faster and have energy to enjoy the golden years. She will share the important role of protein in aging adults, what protein does in our bodies, and sources of protein in the diet.

Exercise classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers the following exercise classes:

Stretch class focuses on lengthening muscles and releasing tension, Mondays, Nov. 18-Jan. 13, 5:30-6:20 p.m.; no class Dec. 23 and 30; $84.

Cardio, Core and More, a combination of cardio drills with core and Pilates exercises, Mondays, Nov. 18-Jan. 13, 5:45-6:35 p.m.; no class Dec. 9, 23 and 30; $73.

Pure Strength, a strength and bone density program using free weights and resistance methods, Tuesdays, Nov. 26-Jan. 21, 5:45-6:35 p.m.; no class Dec. 24 and 31; $84.

60-Minute Calorie Burner, Thursdays, Dec. 5-Jan. 30, 6-7 p.m.; no class Dec. 26 and Jan. 3; $84.

A variety of Yoga classes begin Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30-7:45 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:15-7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8:40-9:50 a.m.; and Thursday, Nov. 14, 7:15-8:30 p.m..

A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 up. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Author Talk with Peter Steiner

The Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common welcome back bestselling author Peter Steiner to discuss his recently released novel, The Good Cop at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.

Peter Steiner is perhaps best known for helping to capture the zeitgeist of the early 1990s with his famed pen-and-ink artwork of two dogs at a desk, one of them sitting before a computer screen, with the caption “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog,” which went on to become the most reproduced cartoon in New Yorker history. Now Peter turns his hand to a new novel that once again examines the zeitgeist of our times, asking: How do you uphold the law when the law goes bad?

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Mussolini talk

As a follow-up on her three-part travel series on Italy over the summer Toni McKeen will give an illustrated lecture on Mussolini: The Man Behind the Uniform, at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

Toni McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, travel, art and history.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Tai Chi

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form), Wednesdays, starting Nov. 20, 6:30-7:20 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets 5:30-6:20 p.m. Classes meet for eight sessions, Nov. 20; Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A Friday morning Tai Chi starts Nov. 22, from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. for seven-sessions.

Tai Chi Exercises meets Wednesdays, Nov. 20-Jan. 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and Fridays, Nov. 22-Jan. 24, 10-11 a.m. Class size is limited. Cost is $86 (7 sessions) or $96 (8 sessions). Discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration required. Cardio and Yoga also are available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno, 203-431-2812.

Career assessments workshop

The Career Assessments One on One Workshop, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education runs Mondays, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Additional dates/times may be scheduled. Tuition is $89.

In the session, assessments will be provided based upon: Myers-Briggs Type, Holland Type, Values, Skills Card Sorts, Fields of Interests, and questions from NYU Career Coaching classes.

Instructor Linda Keefer has completed the course work for NYU’s Career Assessment and Development Certificate. She currently works privately with individuals on career assessments. She also attended the four day LifeLaunch program at The Hudson Institute in Santa Barbara, California.

To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

The Angry O’Haras

The 5th FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse & Open Bluegrass Jam featuring The Angry O’Haras will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, from 7-10 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St., Ridgefield.

At 9 p.m. musicians from the audience (bring instruments) will be invited on stage for an open jam session led by Austin Scelzo. Musicians new to jamming and who plan to attend should arrive at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 and $5 for performing musicians; free for children. Hot dog, cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for sale.

Studio knitting classes

Studio Knitting classes, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held Tuesdays, Nov. 26; Dec. 3, 10, 17; Jan. 7 and 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Ballard Community Room. Cost is $132.

This open-knitting format is for both beginners and those who want to further their knitting skills. The instructor will provide beginners with practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. After the selection of a project, the participant will purchase the necessary supplies. Projects have included knitting a scarf, sweater, blanket, and handbag.

Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages for years.

A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Sleep Out to Support the Homeless

The Youth Ministry of The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield is participating in Sleep Out to Support the Homeless on Dec. 6, on the church lawn, 103 Main St. The purpose of the sleep out is for the youth to experience some of the difficulties that face the homeless in the wintertime and to help raise funds for The Dorothy Day Hospitality House which provides meals and a shelter for the homeless of the greater Danbury community.

Each registrant should obtain at least $100 in support of their experience. All donated funds will be given to The Dorothy Day Hospitality House. Checks may be written to either Dorothy Day Hospitality House or The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Connecticut with “Dorothy Day“ written in the memo line. Any level of support is appreciated.

Check in will be from 5:30-6 p.m. Registration and permission form must be on file at the event. Registration deadline is Dec. 1.

Participants are asked to dress appropriately and bring a sleeping bag and pad. The event will start with a light meal (similar to that available at a soup kitchen) at 6 p.m. A short presentation about homelessness will be given by Dorothy Day Hospitality House. The sleep out will conclude at 6 a.m. Warming fires and a restroom will be provided. In the event of extra cold weather, the emergency shelter will open allowing all to move indoors.

Silhouette artist

The Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane hosts 21st century silhouette artist Deborah O’Connor on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members and friends may have their portrait created by O’Connor, who can create a portrait in five minutes, even when her subject is a wiggly toddler. She also does pets’ images, working from photographs or with the actual pet.

Unlike what an early 18th Century silhouette artist might have done, O’Connor does not use a “physiognotrace,” which provided a quick outline of the subject’s profile. She relies on her keen eye and equally sharp scissors.

An original silhouette costs $35 ($30 for members), and is mounted on cardstock; extra copies are $15 each. Mats and frames also are available for an extra fee.

O’Connor asks that subjects dress in attire they would like captured in the silhouette; details will show, including bows, ribbons, neckties, collars, hats, suit jackets, etc.

An appointment is required by calling the Ridgefield Historical Society at 203-438-5821, Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sessions will be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 8. For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.