Ridgefield Happenings: Public astronomy program, Rhythms of Life film, Work-Life Balance talk, and more

Astronomy program

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Road, West Redding, is offering a public astronomy program on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. Before the program at 5:30 p.m. there will a free class particularly suitable for families in the Education Building to discuss what will be observed.

In the telescopes, people will view sunrise on the crater, mountains and plains (mare) of the moon, planet Venus and the star birth known as the Orion nebulae, as well as star clusters and double stars. The very bright winter constellations of Orion and his two hunting dogs, Taurus the bull and the Gemini twins will be pointed out and discussed.

Participants should park near the Education Center, dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the walk to the observatory. There is a heated building next to the telescopes.

The program is $4/member, with a maximum of $16/family. For nonmembers, the charge is $6, with a maximum of $24/family. Registration is required and can be done at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117. If the skies appear cloudy, check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

Film: Rhythms of Life

Craig Norton will be at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m., to show his film Rhythms of Life. The audience will have the chance to play drums after the screening and ask questions of the director.

Rhythms of Life explores the questions: How does drumming make people feel and how does rhythm affect them? The film features inspiration from internationally recognized drum circle leaders, music therapists, professional musicians and people who love to drum. With an emphasis on the wellness aspects of music, there are drummers talking about their healing journeys, playing with cancer, Parkinson’s, depression and other challenges. The film was shot over the course of three years throughout the U.S. and Senegal, West Africa.

The film was produced by Norton, a Connecticut native who is a professional drum circle facilitator, photographer, filmmaker and arts educator. The program is part of the library’s Noreen L. Papa: Mothers Live Your Life series.

To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Work Life Balance Is a Myth

Christina Dufour, founder of Carnelian Connection, will present Work Life Balance Is a Myth at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.

Not having work life balance is the biggest career regret U.S. workers experience, according to LinkedIn. “It’s time we take a look at our ‘traditional lens’ of this lifestyle concept and discover the clues to what’s holding us back from feeling that a sense of balance can be a part of our everyday experience,” said Dufour.

An award-winning entrepreneur, Dufour founded Carnelian Connection in 2015, to offer inspirational guidance to corporations and educational institutions. Her Native American heritage combined with a business background and extensive certifications/training in mindful modalities gives her a unique ability to help people cultivate vitality, inner balance, and reach their full potential, an announcement said.

This program is part of the library’s Noreen L. Papa: Mothers Live Your Life series.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Basic bookkeeping and accounting

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering a Basic Bookkeeping/Accounting class Wednesdays, Feb. 5, 12 and 19, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the Annex. No accounting knowledge is required. The course covers double entry bookkeeping/accounting and basics like accounts receivable, payables, journal entries, expenses, revenues and chart of accounts, as well as key accounting terms that help you tackle accounting software programs to manage a business with ease.

Instructor Laura Jonassen has a B.B.A., M.B.A., and 12 years’ experience in accounting in both the public and corporate sector. She spent six years as the controller for Marymount College and also flips houses.

The cost is $74. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $59, plus a workbook fee of $7 to $9. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) is available Wednesdays, starting Feb. 5, from 6:30-7:20 p.m. Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30-6:20 p.m. Classes meet for nine sessions, Feb. 5-April 1. Cost is $108. Beginner morning classes start Wednesday, Feb. 5 for eight sessions, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Cost is $98; and Friday, Feb. 21 for six sessions, from 9:30-10:25 a.m. for $73.

Tai Chi Exercises meets Wednesdays, Feb. 5 through March 25, from 7:15-8:15 p.m. (8 sessions; $98) and Fridays, Feb. 21 through March 27, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Evening classes meet at East Ridge Middle School and day classes meet at the Annex (Friday) or Ballard Community Room (Wednesday). Class size is limited.

There is a discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advance registration is required. Cardio, Yoga, Barre-lates, and Zumba also are available. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Technology, apps, Microsoft

Technology, Apps, and Microsoft Office 2019 classes starting soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education include:

eBay: Buy and Sell, Tuesday, Feb. 4 and 11, 10 a.m.-noon; $79.

Internet and eMail Basics, Saturday, Feb. 8, noon-2 p.m.; $39. Using FaceBook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Thursday, Feb. 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $39.

iPad, Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $39.

iPhone, Thursday, Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $39.

Excel Intro, Saturday, Feb. 1 and 8, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or Tuesday and Friday, Feb. 25 and 28, 10 a.m.-noon; $79. Excel Intermediate, Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 3 and 5, 5-7:30 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 29 and March 7, 9:30 a.m.-noon; $99.

Excel Advanced, Friday, Feb. 7, 4-6:30 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 10, 5-7:30 p.m.; $99.

Word Basics Plus File Management, Friday, Feb. 7, 1-3:30 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 29, 12:30-3 p.m.; $49. Word Intermediate, Friday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $79.

More workshops are available in March. A materials fee is charged in some classes. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older discount is available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Woman’s club hosts speaker

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be hosting Josette Williams on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., at the Ballard Green Clubhouse. Williams will be speaking on Alice Paul, an American Socialist, Suffragist and Feminine rights activist and one of the main leaders of the campaign for the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

For more information, visit rwc-ct.com/.

Muse and Music Cabaret

Ridgefield Library presents Muse & Music Evening Cabaret on Friday, Feb. 7, from 7-9 p.m.

The event will spotlight a variety of new works from area writers affiliated with the Westport Writers’ Workshop, plus a blend of original music from Austin Scelzo and Gerry O’Hara, of the Angry O’Haras bluegrass band, and local singer-songwriter and author Chris Belden.

Hosted by the library and sponsored by Word for Words, the cabaret-style evening includes a wine and cheese reception. The event is free and open to the public. To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Language classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering French, Spanish, Italian, and German language classes beginning in February. These classes offer the opportunity to step away from a rote computer program and into live, active learning of a foreign language. Beginning and intermediate to advanced classes are available both day and evenings.

Tuition is $94 to $169 with an additional text fee. Instructors are native speakers or have lived in the country of the language taught. Advance registration is required. Course and teacher descriptions and dates are at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Finance officials at League event

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters invites the public to attend, “Get to Know Your Town” an educational program for Ridgefielders to learn about their town government on Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m., following the 9:15 a.m. LWVR board meeting, at Ridgefield Town Hall in the lower level conference room.

Guest speakers include Tax Collector, Jane Berendsen-Hill; Treasurer, Molly McGeehin; and Controller, Kevin Redmond.

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email marilyn.carroll@snet.net.

Wedding gown from 1700s

Rebecca Olds, independent researcher and designer of 18th-century reconstructed clothing for film and reenactments, will present The Isabella MacTavish Fraser Wedding Project at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center on March 3 from 6-8 p.m., in the Keeler Tavern Garden House. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets, at $25, are available at keelertavernmuseum.org/events or by calling 203-438-5485.

The MacTavish Fraser wedding gown is a tartan gown worn by Isabella MacTavish in a small town in the Scottish Highlands in 1785. The gown survives to this day, has been worn by a succession of brides, and is still owned by Isabella and Malcolm’s direct descendants. It is the only known pre-1800 extant example of such a gown.

Olds, who will be visiting from Great Britain, led a team of historical dressmakers to recreate this iconic gown. This event offers an opportunity to see photos of the original gown with the 2019 recreation. Olds will discuss the collaboration that took place between maker and wearer of the dress — challenging perceptions of the so-called backward ways of people in the Highlands, and rebutting the devaluation of “women’s work” that has occurred since the end of the female-dominated trade of mantua-making.

The event includes refreshments and a question and answer sesssion with Olds. Costumes are welcome. Proceeds will support Keeler Tavern education programs. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.