Ridgefield Happenings: Meet your legislators, Scott House tours, ‘Woman’s Hour’ book discussion, more

The Ridgefield Historical Society’s Scott House headquarters will be open to visitors on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., offering a docent-led tour at 1:15 p.m. and a presentation by Dr. Darla Shaw as Alice Paul at 3 p.m. less The Ridgefield Historical Society’s Scott House headquarters will be open to visitors on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., offering a docent-led tour at 1:15 p.m. and a presentation by Dr. Darla Shaw as ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Happenings: Meet your legislators, Scott House tours, ‘Woman’s Hour’ book discussion, more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Meet Your Legislators

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield and the Ridgefield Library will sponsor a “Meet Your Legislators Meeting” with State Representatives John Frey and Kenneth Gucker and State Senator Will Haskell on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the library.

The legislators will provide insight into the current CT State legislative session and discuss the bills before the session and where they stand on various issues important to their constituents. A questions and answer session will follow.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information and to register visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Last Sundays at the Scott House

The Ridgefield Historical Society’s Scott House headquarters will be open to visitors on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m., offering a docent-led tour at 1:15 p.m. and a presentation by Dr. Darla Shaw as Alice Paul at 3 p.m. Last Sundays at the Scott House is supported by Fairfield County Bank.

The tour, led by Michele Mahland, will take visitors through the 1714 building, which was moved from Catoonah Street to Sunset Lane, and repurposed as a space where Ridgefield history is preserved and researched. The “bones” of the house (its post-and-beam construction) are visible to illustrate the construction technique, while modern facilities have been added discreetly. The tour is limited to a small group and reservations are required; visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Alice Paul, a longtime Ridgefield resident, was a national leader of the woman suffrage movement, and Dr. Shaw’s program is part of a year-long celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Participating in the programming are the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, the Ridgefield Library, the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. A complete list of events is available on the Ridgefield Library website.

Dr. Shaw’s presentation has already drawn a full audience, but a waiting list has been established, in case of cancellations. Visit the website or call 203-438-5821 for information.

‘The Woman’s Hour’ book discussion

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center will host the third of four book discussions of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Garden House as part of the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series. The series explores the history of the women’s suffrage movement and celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Weiss is a journalist and author whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, Harper’s, The New York Times, and The Christian Science Monitor.

In addition to the book discussion, Weiss will be the keynote speaker at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m., where she will talk about her book, the suffrage movement, and the political infighting and intrigue that went along with the passage of the 19th Amendment. Early registration is advised.

The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote is available at Books on the Common in Ridgefield at a 15% discount in support of the Votes for Women program.

Register for the book discussion at ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/book-discussion-womans-hour-great-fight-win-vote-keeler-tavern-museum. Register for the April 19 event at ridgefieldlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/womans-hour-author-talk-elaine-weiss.

Genealogy

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers genealogy courses for people who are interested in getting started tracing ancestors, as well as those who are ready to delve into French and German records.

Genealogy for Beginners with Eileen Burton runs Wednesdays, Feb. 26 and March 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $49.

German Genealogy with Francoise Lampe is available on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $31. French and French Canadian Genealogy with Francoise Lampe will be Monday, March 3, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Cost is $31.

Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. Classes meet at the Town Hall Annex. More course information is available at ridgefieldschools.org or by calling Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Acting and speaking courses

Acting and Speaking courses are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Acting Class — Audition Pieces, for people who want to have rehearsed audition pieces ready at all times begins Monday, Feb. 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Speak in Front of an Audience without Fear begins Thursday, Feb. 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and is geared toward people who are anxious or uncomfortable speaking to an audience — whether it’s one-on-one with a superior or standing in front of a large crowd.

Instructor Kenneth Oxman is a professional broadcaster, director, author, actor, and teacher who has given workshops in public speaking in the UK and USA. He has directed a series of Noel Coward plays for NPR and published a novel, “Reluctant Assassin.”

Advance registration is required. Either class costs $132 and meets for six sessions. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $106. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information or to register.

Yarn crafts and botanical illustration

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers yarn crafts and botanical illustration classes that provide individualized instruction for both beginner and experienced students.

Beginning Crochet runs Tuesdays, Feb. 25, March 3 and 10, 10 a.m.-noon and Mondays, March 9, 16 and 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $74 for either session.

Botanical Art and Illustration meets Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., for six sessions. Participants draw or paint plants, flowers and natural objects. Cost is $132.

Yummy Mindful Knitting will be held Wednesday, March 4, from 7-9 p.m.

Textile Yarn Necklace meets Thursday, March 5, from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $39.

Studio Knitting and Photography also start soon. Drawing, Photoshop Elements, and Furniture Chalk Painting begin in March and April. Tuition listed above; materials are extra. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for information.

Mah Jongg for beginners

Ridgefield Continuing Education Mah Jongg for Beginners for six sessions starting Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Thursdays, Feb. 20, from 1-3 p.m.

Instructor Sybl Falik started playing Mah Jongg as a young mother to socialize. Quickly Mah Jongg became a passion, and she used this game to meet friends by teaching the game to women.

For information about Mah Jongg Cards to bring to class, visit ridgefieldschools.org. Cost is $132. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and up pay $106. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Census public information session

The Ridgefield Library will host a public information session about the 2020 U.S. Census on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Yvette Trujillo Rose, partnership specialist with the New York Region of the U.S. Census Bureau, will discuss the census and be on hand to answer questions.

No registration is required for this program. Snow date is March 7. For more information, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Fontenay Chamber Players

The Music Ministry at First Congregational Church, Ridgefield presents The Fontenay Chamber Players in concert on Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m., featuring works by Respighi, Mozart, Beethoven, Debussy and Ravel.

This concert is made possible in part with support from the Suzanne LaFollette Culley Charitable Foundation. There will be a freewill offering.

For more information, email KathleenT@firstcongregational.com.

Yoga for Men

Basil Yoga Center, 31 Bailey Ave. is offering a special workshop to introduce yoga to men of all ages on four consecutive Sundays beginning March 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. No prior yoga experience is necessary.

This workshop is designed to help men access the physical benefits of yoga, which include increased muscle strength, tone and flexibility, as well as the mental benefits such as stress reduction and improved concentration. The workshop will cover fundamentals such as poses, alignment, breath work, meditation, and aspects of yoga philosophy.

The workshop will be led by Lou Haber, a certified yoga teacher who began his yoga practice as a way to alleviate back and foot pain as well as to improve overall health and wellbeing. In addition to teaching at Basil Yoga Center, Lou has taught yoga in many settings, including retreat centers, churches, synagogues and schools.

The cost four all four sessions is $150. To register or for more information, contact Basil Yoga Center at 203-403-2280, or sign up at basilyoga.com.