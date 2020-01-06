Ridgefield Happenings: FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse, Alzheimer’s support, photography exhibit, more

The FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse and Open Jam, a family-friendly event, featuring Moonshine Falls and the Mike Burns and Connie McCardle Duet will be held Jan. 11, from 7-10 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield.

FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse

The FCC Bluegrass Coffeehouse and Open Jam, a family-friendly event featuring Moonshine Falls and the Mike Burns and Connie McCardle Duet, will be held Jan. 11 from 7-10 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield.

The sound of the Burns and McCardle Duet is primarily bluegrass with a rockabilly/old country song twist. Moonshine Falls is a band that bridges the gap between traditional bluegrass and the New Blue movement.

At 9 p.m., all musicians (who are invited to bring instruments) from the audience will be welcomed onto the stage along with the evening’s performers, into an open jam session

Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians. Free admission for children. Light snacks and beverages will be available for sale.

Alzheimer’s support

The Dementia Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Group of Ridgefield meets Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church (by the fountain).

For more information, call Holly, 860-918-4674; Tina, 203-438-6240; or Maria, 203-894-8241.

Shutterbugs photography exhibit

The Ridgefield Library will feature a group photography show representing the Ridgefield Shutterbugs titled, Visions 2020. The reception for this exhibition will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2-4 p.m. The show will be on view through Feb. 25 during regular library hours.

The Ridgefield Shutterbugs is a casual, collegial camera club that has been meeting for more than 20 years and includes photographers of all skill levels, from smart phones, to point & shoot, to DSLRs. The Shutterbugs meet on the second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. to go on field trips or outings to local sites or to New York City,. They also have indoor sharing and educational meetings at the library to show work, discuss techniques, and plan future outings. New members are always welcome.

For more information, email ridgefieldshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

Weight loss challenge

Ten-week Ridgefield Weight Loss Challenge kicked off Monday night, Jan. 6, at the Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield.

Participants choose their own plan. The top three winners take home the pot. Weekly weigh-ins and 30-minute meetings allow participants to share tips, personal anecdotes, successes and failures within the safety of an empathetic and supportive community, an announcement said.

Cost is $60. For more information, email Cheryl Osher at ridgefieldwlc@gmail.com.

CPR course

A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m., at the Ridgefield Fire Department, 6 Catoonah Street.

The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an AED or automated external defibrillator and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

Course fee, at $50, includes all student materials.

For more information and registration, call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230 or email safetyedservices@aol.com.

Second half of life seminar

Regional Hospice’s Martha Evans Morris, LMSW, will lead a seminar and challenge attendees to change their own inner second-half-of-life-conversation Friday, Jan. 17, at 1 p.m., at Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road. She will provide tools and strategies to feel more receptive and less fearful about what the next chapter of life has in store.

The event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. For more information, visit founders-hall.org.

Spiritual Shabbat service

Congregation Shir Shalom’s 17th annual Spiritual Shabbat service honoring the life and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music will take place Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., at Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, 46 Peaceable Street.

Selections will be performed by the Serendipity Chorale, under the direction of Gigi Van Dyke, and KEYS Chorus, under the direction of Rob Silvan.

For more information, call 203-438-6589, or email info@ourshirshalom.org.

Theater Barn kicks off cabaret series

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is kicking off a new cabaret series, the RTB Lounge with The Duane & Dany Show on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m., featuring Duane Lanham and Dany Rousseau.

The brainchild of Lisa Riggs Hobbs, the musical director of the Piano Bar…n events, the series is still in development but will take advantage of her extensive knowledge of the musical theater entertainers in the area. No two events will be identical, and the feel will be much like the variety shows of the 60s and 70s.

Tickets are $35 and doors open at 7 p.m. Seating is cabaret-style and patrons are invited to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show. Snacks and drinks also are available at the concession stand. Reservations are recommended. More information is available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Knitting classes

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers new knitting classes. In Studio Knitting, beginners are provided practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project.

Knitting meets on Tuesdays, Jan. 21-March 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Ballard Community Room. Cost is $154. Instructor Liz Doty has taught knitting to students of all ages for years.

Yummy Mindful Knitting with Jessica Meyrowitz, a new one-session workshop for all levels using oversized needles and 100% merino wool yarn to knit a custom color mini scarf meets on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. or Wednesday, March 4, from 7-9 p.m.; $31 tuition plus a $55 yarn fee. Crochet starts Feb. 25.

A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Pilates, yoga, and cardio

New sessions of Pilates, yoga, and cardio start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Gentle Yoga starts Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Morning Kickstart Yoga begins Monday, Feb. 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m. and Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit starts Wednesday, Feb. 5, 8:40-9:50 a.m.

Vinyasa Slow Flow Yoga runs Thursday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Feb. 4, 7:15-8:30 p.m.

Pilates, a core and abdominal workout to strengthen and tighten abs, waist, lower back, and glutes starts Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 23, 8:45-9:45 p.m.

Barre-Lates, a new class, combines pilates, ballet, and strength training, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 5:45-6:35 p.m.

Classes meet six to eight sessions and cost $74 to $98. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older or disabled discount available. Tai Chi, Pure Strength, Cardio, Zumba, and Line Dance also are available. Advance registration is required. Attendees bring a water bottle, blanket, and mat. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Winter Play: Silent Sky

Ridgefield High School will host performances of Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson in Black Box Theatre Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, Silent Sky explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and seniors age 60+. All tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, visit rhsperformingarts.info/ or call 203-894-5750.

Taste of Ridgefield

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield presents the 21st annual Taste of Ridgefield Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the historic Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street. All the profits will be used for Rotary’s annual scholarship and community grants.

Price of admission includes samples from more than 25 top local restaurants, caterers and merchants. Attendess may also leave with a bag full of discount coupons with a value exceeding the price of admission.

For tickets, at $45 general admission and $25 for children under 12, visit eventbrite.com. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Genealogy courses

Genealogy courses for people who are interested in getting started tracing ancestors, as well as those who are ready to delve into French and German records are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Genealogy for Beginners with Eileen Burton is available Wednesdays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, from 10 a.m.-noon for $49; and Feb. 26 and March 4, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for $49.

German Genealogy with Francoise Lampe is available on Monday, Feb. 24, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for $31. French and French Canadian Genealogy with Francoise Lampe will be held Monday, March 3, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. for $31.

Ridgefield senior discount is available. Advance registration is required. Classes meet at the Town Hall Annex. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Babysitting for Brooke fund-raiser

Babysitting for Brooke fund-raiser will be held Friday, Feb. 7, from 5-8 p.m., at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

The SRMS staff invites Ridgefield Public School students in grades K-6 for a night out, staffed by RPS employees. The event includes crafts, games, pizza, a DJ and more.

Cost for babysitting is $30/child and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Believe in Brooke Corporation.

Brooke Blake, a sixth-grade student at Scotts Ridge Middle School, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called DIPG on Dec. 31, 2015.

To sign up, complete the registration form by Jan. 24 at docs.google.com/document/d/1hiaoPFwTXupRqbL-TR6QLwRdqKyChvttEfBDE-winlA/edit. Include a check made payable to Believe in Brooke Corporation, and mail the form to Scotts Ridge Middle School, Attn: Believe in Brooke, 750 North Salem Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877.

For more informaiton, email Leah Hayner at lhayner@ridgefieldps.net.