Ridgefield Happenings: Chekov reading, Sweetcake Mountain and Friends, The Nutcracker

Alan Sklar Alan Sklar Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Happenings: Chekov reading, Sweetcake Mountain and Friends, The Nutcracker 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Alzheimer’s support group

Ridgefield Alzheimer’s Dementia Family Caregiver Support Group will meet Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m., by the fountain at First Congregational Church, 103 Main St.

The group will be discussing “How to better understand and handle the Holidays.”

For more information, call Holly, 860-918-4674; Maria, 203-894-8241; or Tina, 203-438-6240.

Appalachian Christmas-Bluegrass Style

FCC’s Coffeehouse presents “Appalachian Christmas-Bluegrass Style” on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7-10 p.m., at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St.

The Christmas Coffeehouse opens with On the Trail, delivering up some fire-crackling music of the season.

At 8 p.m., Sweetcake Mountain and Friends (facebook.com/sweetcakemtn), will take the stage. Based in Western Connecticut, this group has honed its skills over the past 3 years playing at venues and festivals from Massachusetts to New York City.

At 9 p.m., all musicians (please remember to bring your instruments) from the audience will be welcomed onto the stage. Admission is $10 per person and $5 for performing musicians. Free admission for children. Hot dogs, cookies, snacks and drinks will be available for sale.

The Nutcracker

The Ridgefield School of Dance will present The Nutcracker Ballet on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m., at Ridgefield High School. Tickets are available at theridgefieldschoolofdance.com and at the door.

Clara, performed by Ridgefield’s own Claire Yang, is the young girl captivated by the gift of a Nutcracker that turns into a Nutcracker Prince, danced by Skyler Mendez, also of Ridgefield. The Nutcracker Prince then leads an army of toy soldiers in their battle against an army of mice, rats and their humorous rat queen, danced by company member Alice Lombardo. The story takes Clara through the Winter Forest and into the Land of Sweets where she is met by the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy.

Performing as Sugar Plum Fairy is company member Lily Meyler, a senior at Ridgefield High School. Also from Ridgefield are company members Makena Davi, Sofia Garrett, Ingrid Karlson, and Ariana Mirfakhraie as Dew Drop, Marzipan, Snow Queen, and Chinese Tea respectively. Rebecca Ronai from Weston will perform the Spanish dance and Sabrina Pacurucu of Brewster will perform the Arabian dance. Craig Winslow will reprise his role as Dr. Drosselmeyer.

The ballet is staged by artistic director Jessica Boelts based on the original choreography of Marius Petipa.

Immediately following The Nutcracker will be “Capture the Magic,” a presentation by the Jazz department.

Ridgefield Historical Society gifts

The Ridgefield Historical Society at 4 Sunset Lane is dressed up for the holidays and has some special gift suggestions. As always, there are books of Ridgefield history, perfect for newcomers and longtime residents who want to delve into the stories of their town’s past. The selection includes: Ridgefield, part of the Images of America series, compiled by the Archives Committee; four local histories by Jack Sanders, including his most recent, Wicked Ridgefield; Keith Jones ’Farmers Against the Crown; Five Village Walks; Remember the Ladies, Notable Women of Ridgefield; Connecticut 169 Club; and more.

For those interested in the pre-European residents of this area, the gift shop has prints of the map “Indian Trails, Villages, Sachemdoms” (ca. 1625). Originally published in 1934 by the Colonial Dames of America, it measures 24” wide by 21.5” in height and is suitable for framing. The price is $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers. The gift shop also has copies of the 1867 Beers Atlas map of Ridgefield.

Membership in the Ridgefield Historical Society also is a great gift and includes first notice of programs and special events, as well as discounts for certain items and activities. More information is available on the website, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Owners of antique structures enjoy their character as well as their quirks and are proud of their history. Houses and other buildings listed on the Historic Architectural Resources Survey Ridgefield are eligible for designation with plaques that make great gifts and may be ordered through the Historical Society. Two sizes of the handmade signs are available; for information, visit the website or call 203-438-5821.

Just for the season, the Historical Society gift shop has a selection of handknit wraps; stop by to see the selection and choose one to add some warmth to someone’s life.

Commission on Aging speaker series

The Commission on Aging will host their speaker series, Alternative Modalities and Ancient Healing Wisdom with JoAnn Inserra Duncan on Monday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall large conference room.

Duncan is a board certified genetic counselor with a master of science in human genetics and extensive counseling training. She worked as a genetic counselor for 14 years. In this role, she facilitated many support groups. She has been a reiki practitioner since 1997, became a reiki master in September of 2000, and a Karuna Reiki® Master in May of 2008. She also is an ordained priest in the order of Melchizidek, an advanced level integrated energy therapist (IET), and a level III Reconnective Healing® Practitioner.

She uses intuition, experience and a deep spiritual connection in her reiki, IET and reconnective healing sessions. She specializes in care for individuals with cancer, back pain, lyme disease and other tick borne illnesses. She regularly teaches all three levels of reiki and hosts reiki shares twice per month.

Chekov reading

Acclaimed voice actor Alan Sklar with present a dramatic reading of Anton Chekov’s The Lady with the Lapdog at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.

The Lady with the Lapdog is the tale of two adults, both in unsatisfying marriages, who meet at a resort on the Black Sea and fall in love — experiencing true love for the first time.

Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for more than 20 years, voicing radio and TV commercials, narrating more than 200 audiobooks, and working on numerous corporate video projects.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Jesse Lee holiday concert

The SymphoNYChorus presents its 12th annual Christmas concert, “Light Has Come,” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street.

The concert will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and classical pieces. There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

For more information about the SymphoNYChorus, visit thesymphonychorus.com. For details about other advent-season events at Jesse Lee, including services on Christmas Eve, call the church office at 203-438-8791 or go to jesseleechurch.com.

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, the off-Broadway musical by Roger Bean, directed by Foster Evans Reese, Friday and Saturdays, through Dec. 28, at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees, Dec. 15 and 22, at 2 p.m.

The musical, set at the 1958 Springfield High School prom, features the local talents of Sarah Giggar, Tarah Vega, Lauren Sherwood and Rena Gavigan singing more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits.

The show features cabaret seating; attendees bring food and beverages. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. For tickets, at $38 for adults and $33 for students, seniors (65) and veterans, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Success strategist visits library

Success Strategist Mona Thorpe will speak about Unlocking Creative Channels for Your Business Success on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

Thorpe has been a success strategist for 27 years. She started and built several companies including a mail order business that was listed in O Magazine and on Oprah’s list of “Favorite Things,” a restaurant that was featured in The New York Times on several occasions, and a successful recruiting firm specializing in placing CEOs and other executive management in positions throughout the country. She also is the founder of Success 411 and the co-author of Conversations on Success Vol. 6, a book dedicated to providing success strategies for those looking to achieve business and personal goals and author of a six-step success strategy process that is the core foundation for helping her clients succeed in their endeavors.

To register visit ridgefieldlibraray.org or call 203-438-2282.

Fireside reading of The Polar Express

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC), 152 Main St. is hosting a family holiday program featuring a reading of the holiday classic The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Friday, Dec. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a gathering in front of the fire in the Garden House (aka Santa’s Workshop). Attendess may enjoy refreshments, games, and a craft before the reading. Families also are invited to take holiday photos with the festive, oversized, Santa’s Workshop decorations.

Tickets are $20 per child ($15 per child for families of 3+ children), parents attend for free. Space is limited; register at keelertavernmuseum.org/events or call 203-438-5485.

Fabled Forest Escape Room

The Ridgefield Library’s 2020 Escape Room celebrates all things fairy tales with the “Call of the Fabled Forest” Jan. 3-21. Up to eight people can attend each 60-minute immersive puzzle game.

The escape room is recommended for ages 10 and older with children, with adult participants for every 2-3 children under 12. Sessions are booked by the room for $200 for up to eight participants, with single tickets available at select times. Special 21+ adults-only sessions also are available.

For more information, or to book a session, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.