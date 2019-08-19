Ridgefield Happenings: CHIRP summer concert series continues

Johnny Nicholas

Johnny Nicholas performs at the free CHIRP summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.

This blues singer has spent a lifetime soaking up the flavor of such vibrant music scenes as Chicago, Southwest Louisiana and Texas (which he’s called home now for nearly 40 years). His music is full-spectrum Americana — a rich gumbo of not just blues, but cajun, swing, folk, and barrelhouse rock ’n’ roll. For more information on the band, visit johnnynicholasblues.com.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Marcia Ball

Marcia Ball performs in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue: TBD.

Underwritten thanks to thegenerosity of Jon & Allison Stockel.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

The Pine Leaf Boys

The Pine Leaf Boys perform on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue: TBD.

The band plays Louisiana music blending the sounds of Cajun, Zydeco, Swamp-Pop, Country, and Soul.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Mothers of Preschoolers meeting

The Ridgefield MOPS, Mothers of Preschoolers, will be holding their first meeting of the year on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9-11:45 a.m. MOPS is a group for mothers of young children to find friendship, support, and encouragement.

Moms of infants through kindergartners are welcome.

Child care is provided during each meeting. Mothers are encouraged to register to ensure adequate childcare. The Ridgefield MOPS meet on the second Wednesday of every month from September through May, with an additional meeting on the fourth Wednesday of September, at Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road. In addition to monthly meetings, MOPS also hosts playdates and events just for moms.

More information about the Ridgefield MOPS may be found at facebook.com/MOPSRidgefield or at Ridgefieldbaptist.org. For planning purposes, those planning to attend should contact Tina at MOPSRidgefield@gmail.com.

Yoga, pilates, barre-lates

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Yoga, Pilates, and Barre-Lates classes in September. Classes help participants develop core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength; improve posture and sense of balance, and meet fitness goals.

Gentle Yoga with Mary Sireci starts Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m..

Morning Yoga Kickstart with Miriam Zernis starts Monday, Oct. 21, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; and Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit starts Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8:40 to 9:50 a.m.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Kelly McGuire starts Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Yoga with Emma Tenley starts Thursday, Sept. 19, 7:15 to 8:30 p.m.

Pilates classes start Monday, Sept. 16, 6:40 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.. Barre-Lates starts Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:40 to 7:30 p.m.

Stretch classes start Monday, Sept. 16, 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 20, 8:15 to 9:05 a.m.

Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Strength and Cardio/Core Workouts, Zumba, and Line Dance also start soon. Classes meet 5 to 8 sessions and cost $73 to $96. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled discount is available. Advance registration is required. Bring a mat, blanket, and water bottle. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Introduction to acoustic guitar

Introduction to Acoustic Guitar for continuing beginners, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, meets Mondays, Sept. 23-Dec. 2 (no class Sept. 30; Oct. 14 or Nov. 11), from 7-8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School. Participants need to bring a playable acoustic guitar; visit ridgefieldschools.org/music.htm for list of other items to bring.

Instructor Tom Elliott began studying guitar at age 10, has led his own music group and appeared with major groups. He has operated his own guitar studio in Ridgefield since 1976, where he teaches students of all ages and also has taught at WCSU and several private schools.

A class for new beginners meets Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20 (no class Oct. 9), 7-8:30 p.m., at East Ridge Middle School.

Cost is $151. Advance registration is required. A discount for Ridgefield seniors is available. For more information visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Bridge and mah jongg

Bridge and Mah Jongg day and evening classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Beginning Bridge meets Tuesdays, Sept. 24 through Nov. 26 (8 sessions; 1 to 3 p.m.; $176) which covers the basics of bridge bidding and play, is for the total beginner and people who have been away from the game for decades.

Beginning Bridge Continued meets Wednesdays, Sept. 25 through Nov. 20 (7 sessions; 6 to 8 p.m.; $154) will cover takeout doubles, the Stayman convention, Jacoby transfers, as well as play of the hand techniques. It is for people who have had Beginning Bridge or similar experience.

Mah Jongg for Beginners with experienced instructor Sybl Falik starts Tuesday, Sept. 24 (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) and Thursday, Sept. 26 (1 to 3 p.m.); meets 6 weeks and costs $132.

Instructor Mary Watson-Stribula has taught students of all ages and plays both socially and competitively. Ridgefield senior discount available (age 62 and over). Advance registration required. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Real estate principles and practices

Real Estate Principles and Practices starts in Ridgefield on Sept. 25, through Ridgefield Continuing Education. This 60-hour course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam.

Instructors include long term Ridgefield area real estate professionals, Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has more than 20 years prior experience in real estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; Nick Davis, manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; and Lonnie Shapiro, long term broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

This 60-hour class meets at East Ridge Middle School on Mondays, Wednesdays (and some Thursdays when there is a Monday or Wednesday holiday) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Cost, including two texts is $449. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $371. Advance registration required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Line dance

Line Dance for Fun and Exercise classes will be held Wednesdays, Sept. 25; Oct. 2, 16, 23, and 30, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Farmingville School. Students should bring a water bottle and wear leather or suede soled shoes.

Instructors Steve Parker and Ellen Russow have been line dancing for more than 20 years and have taught for 10.

Cost is $62. Advance registration is required. Zumba, Ballroom/Swing, 60 Minute Calorie Burner, Tai Chi, Yoga, and Pilates also are available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.