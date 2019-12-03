Ridgefield Happenings: ‘Blue Christmas,’ astronomy program, and SymphoNYChorus

The Marvelous Wonderettes

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, the off-Broadway musical by Roger Bean, directed by Foster Evans Reese, Friday and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees, Dec. 15 and 22, at 2 p.m.

The musical, set at the 1958 Springfield High School prom, features the local talents of Sarah Giggar, Tarah Vega, Lauren Sherwood and Rena Gavigan singing more than 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hits.

The show features cabaret seating; attendees bring food and beverages. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. For tickets, at $38 for adults and $33 for students, seniors (65) and veterans, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Astronomy program

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding, offers a public astronomy program on Saturday, Dec, 7, at 6:45 p.m. Through the farm’s telescopes, attendees will view the mountains, craters and mare of the Moon, and also a couple of carbon and, double stars and star clusters. The late fall and early winter constellations of Gemini, Auriga, and Orion will be pointed out and discussed.

Participants should park near the Education Center, dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the walk to the observatory. There is a heated building next to the telescopes.

The program is $4 per farm member, with a maximum of $16 per family. For nonmembers, the charge is $6, with a maximum of $24 per family. Registration is required and can be done at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117. If the skies appear cloudy, check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

Blue Christmas service

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main Street, will hold its annual Candlelight Blue Christmas Service, which is open to the public, on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.

The contemplative service of prayers, meditations and music is intended as an opportunity to find peace and comfort during the often-hectic Christmas holiday. Special music will be provided by harpist Alyssa Reit.

“The busy holiday season can intensify grief and loneliness,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. “Coming together for quiet prayers and meditations gives participants a way to be in community without needing to mingle or be cheery. We cherish giving people this sacred place and time.”

For information, call the church office at 203-438-3789.

Holiday support group

RVNAhealth will hold a Holiday Support Group Tuesdays, from 1-2:30 p.m., through Dec. 10, in the RVNAhealth Caregiver Support Room, 27 Governor Street.

The program, open to the community, is intended to offer support through the holiday season for those who have experienced a loss. Cindy Merritt, LCSW, and Jana Wu, LCSW, both RVNAhealth Hospice Services social workers, will lead the sessions.

Participants may attend any or all of the sessions. Advance registration is required by contacting Merritt at cmerritt@rvnahealth.org or 475-529-5160.

ed2go online courses

Online courses with ed2go are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education beginning Dec. 11 and jan. 15 for six weeks.

Classes include business, computer, writing, psychology, languages, health and online test prep including C++, Network+, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and many more certification prep classes. Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, supplementary links, and more.

Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Twist Chain Necklace class

Twist Chain Necklace, a new class available through Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m., at Veterans Park School. Beginner and advanced students are welcome.

This twist pattern of interlocking rings is an ancient Celtic chain maille pattern that results in a unique necklace that can be worn either in the twisted or the non-twisted style (two necklaces in one).

Instructor Dr. Karen Brunjes, of kbdesignsetc (sold on etsy and galleries in Vermont) and Brunjes Chiropractic, has been crafting jewelry featuring sterling silver, along with unique, natural stones since age 7.

Tuition is $31; Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $25. An additional materials fee is payable to the instructor at class for sterling silver and supplies. Class size limited.

Advance registration is required. Materials information and photo at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Jesse Lee holiday concert

The SymphoNYChorus presents its 12th annual Christmas concert, “Light Has Come,” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street.

The concert will feature renditions of favorite Christmas carols and classical pieces. There’s no admission fee, but an offering will be taken.

For more information about the SymphoNYChorus, visit thesymphonychorus.com. For details about other advent-season events at Jesse Lee, including services on Christmas Eve, call the church office at 203-438-8791 or go to jesseleechurch.com.

Music Matters Funkraiser

Ridgefield Music Matters, a group that supports Ridgefield Public Schools music programs, has announced that Funkraiser will return to the Ridgefield Playhouse on April 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m.

The event will feature students, teachers and a headliner band.

For more information, visit ridgefieldmusicmatters.org/ or facebook.com/Ridgefield-Music-Matters.

SAT prep classes

Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep is offering PSAT, SAT, and ACT Prep classes Sundays, Jan. 26; Feb. 2, 9, 23; March 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex, 66 Prospect St.

Cost is $440 including all course materials.

Visit lentzsatprep.com/ or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.